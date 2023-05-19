Navigating the Communications Landscape: An Insightful Interview with NHC’s Glen Nelson

New Horizon Communications (NHC) co-founder, VP of marketing and business development, Glen Nelson, generously shared his insights in a recent in-person interview. NHC, a communications stack provider, offers a comprehensive suite of managed services, overlay services, and network services.

Managed services from NHC encompass elements such as managed WAN, voice, and firewall, while overlay services cover UCaaS, VoIP, contact center, SD-WAN, and more. The network services are equally diverse, with offerings ranging from fiber and LTE/5G to line-of-sight wireless. Furthermore, Nelson mentioned that the rollout of C-Band is proceeding, albeit slowly, and will take approximately 18 months to complete.

Glen Nelson

NHC stands out for its ability to blend different carriers into a unified solution. According to Nelson, “This can also be advantageous when combined with SD-WAN – allowing for greater redundancy via various 5G network providers.”

He also highlighted a significant challenge in the market – the conversion of POTs (Plain Old Telephone Service) lines. Nelson elaborated, “There are 30M or more POTs lines that need conversion. It’s a tough issue as carriers tell you with little notice that lines are being eliminated. There is not much time to manage migration.” NHC is addressing this challenge head-on, providing numerous POTs replacements for customers and working with major cable companies to offer viable alternatives.

Despite the technical complexities, Nelson affirmed the company’s customer-centric approach. “We like to focus on the customer. Our pricing and commissions are competitive so customers remain happy.” He believes the company’s strength lies in its robust sales, support, quoting, and billing accuracy. When things go awry, Nelson assured, “We fix things if they break.”

Looking towards the future, Nelson revealed that a 5G pooled program for backup is on the horizon. Such a program would add an extra layer of reliability and resilience to NHC’s already impressive service stack, making it a provider to watch in the rapidly shifting landscape of communications technology.

Visit NHC in their booth at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Feb 13-15, 2024, Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Aside from his role as CEO of TMC and chairman of ITEXPO, Rich Tehrani is CEO of RT Advisors and a Registered Representative with and offering securities through Four Points Capital Partners LLC (Four Points) (Member FINRA/SIPC). RT Advisors is not owned by Four Points.

RT-Advisors continues its mission of assisting tech companies in M&A and capital raising using our unique tech media background and relationships to aid companies to optimally position themselves. In addition, as of late we have been increasingly assisting fast-growing tech companies in obtaining non-dilutive capital. Please let us know if we can be of assistance. The above is not an endorsement or recommendation to buy/sell any security or sector mentioned. No companies mentioned above are current or past clients of RT Advisors.