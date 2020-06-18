Ribbon adds Advanced VoLTE and 5G-Ready Service Assurance Capabilities

New release provides enhanced intelligent network management, security and service troubleshooting with actionable insights; reducing overall costs while improving the customer experience

Recently, Microsoft purchased Metaswitch and based on Redmond’s comments (and we exaggerate only slightly), it would seem Metaswitch is a pure 5G company. The reality is 5G is only a part of what the company does and in fact, there is only one press release from Metaswitch mentioning 5G and it came out two weeks after the Microsoft acquisition.

We all know 5G is important but looking at the acquisition above, it is apparent positioning your solutions properly is crucially important when driving valuation and desirability in the market.

Of course this crossed our mind as we learned Metaswitch competitor Ribbon Communications Inc. announced the general availability of the latest release of its market-proven Analytics portfolio. Ribbon’s enhanced Analytics portfolio is specifically designed to help mobile network operators and service providers deliver advanced voice service quality insights down to the application, subscriber, device, and service level over their VoLTE networks. The Ribbon Analytics portfolio is based on the latest in cloud-based technology that easily scales vertically and horizontally to deliver numerous out of the box capabilities to address critical VoLTE network and service-related problems.

As mobile providers begin to deploy 5G network data services, they are still heavily reliant on VoLTE/IMS-based architectures to support voice services. Ribbon’s Analytics portfolio enables advanced support for VoLTE networks and subscriber service assurance to help service providers monitor and isolate voice and rich communications services issues as they build out their 5G networks.

The Ribbon Analytics portfolio also delivers advanced real-time communications security enforcement capabilities to support on-demand mitigation of fraud and nuisance calling at the edge of the network. Service providers can now apply security mitigation policies to an entire network or to specified devices at any time. They can also easily apply network-wide policies, such as access control list rules before any security incidents have been raised.

“Today’s communications networks are extremely large and complex and will become even more so with the increased adoption and deployment of new 5G and IoT services,” said Charlotte Patrick, Senior Industry Analyst and Founder of Charlotte Patrick Consult. “This will not only necessitate that service providers have the advanced analytics toolsets required to reduce operational costs and network complexities while improving the customer experience, but they must also leverage intelligent service assurance capabilities that allow them to quickly identify, isolate, diagnose and proactively resolve network issues before they escalate.”

“Our customers are faced with numerous network operational challenges including service complexity, security threats, and rising costs,” said Tony Scarfo, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cloud and Edge Business Unit at Ribbon. “The Ribbon Analytics portfolio underpins and addresses these issues by leveraging a single pane of glass for one unified view of the network. More importantly, it is designed to help our customers better understand their end-user customers and model their network and services to better support and protect them.”

Ribbon Analytics Benefits:

Provides a 360-degree view and understanding of real-time communications usage enabling service providers to extract greater value for end-users, their services and their networks.

Enables service providers and businesses to expedite troubleshooting, intelligently manage their networks, and deliver advanced insights reducing operational expenditures while improving the overall subscriber experience.

Delivers actionable insights to quickly detect and mitigate security threats.

Enables operators to seamlessly deploy new and growing technologies such as 5G.

Provides expanded real-time communications security policy enforcement towards the network edge.

Offers extended monitoring and security enforcement applications support for fixed network transformation deployments.

This is important news from Ribbon and shows that they have much-needed 5G solutions that focus on important areas such as security and service assurance.

