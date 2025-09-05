Anthropic Restricts AI Services to Chinese-Owned Entities

Key Takeaways:

Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, will stop providing services to organizations more than 50% owned by Chinese entities, regardless of where those organizations are based.

This expands earlier restrictions on access from countries like Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

The company estimates it could lose revenue in the low hundreds of millions of dollars but views the move as necessary for national security.

Chinese AI startup Zhipu is already courting displaced users with migration incentives and aggressive pricing.

Anthropic has announced a sweeping new policy that cuts off its AI services to any organization majority-owned by Chinese entities. The change applies worldwide, meaning even subsidiaries or affiliates outside of China fall under the ban if their parent ownership exceeds the 50% threshold.

The update builds on earlier restrictions already in place against Russia, Iran, North Korea, and other jurisdictions considered adversarial. By extending the rule to ownership structures, Anthropic aims to close potential loopholes where companies tied to authoritarian governments could gain access to its Claude models indirectly.

National-Security Framing

The company has emphasized that the new terms are grounded in national-security concerns. In its statement, Anthropic pointed to the risk that Chinese law can compel firms to share data with state authorities, even if those firms operate abroad. That, in its view, presents too great a risk of misuse, especially given the growing role of AI in defense, surveillance, and cyber operations.

Executives described the decision as part of a broader responsibility to ensure AI advances align with democratic values. One company official told reporters the revenue impact could be in the “low hundreds of millions of dollars,” but stressed that safeguarding security outweighed the commercial downside.

Closing Loopholes

Until now, most major AI providers limited their restrictions by geography, focusing on whether users were physically located in sanctioned countries. Anthropic’s new approach centers on ownership, a move some industry analysts see as a significant escalation. By doing so, the company is signaling that control of an entity—rather than its mailing address—should dictate access.

Legal experts note this makes Anthropic the first U.S. AI company to impose a formal ban based explicitly on ownership structure. The step also reflects growing concern that authoritarian governments could exploit overseas subsidiaries to sidestep existing restrictions.

Revenue at Stake

The decision carries financial risk. China has been one of the fastest-growing markets for AI adoption, and many global firms with Chinese investors had integrated Claude into their workflows. The company’s estimate of hundreds of millions in potential lost revenue underscores how large that customer base may have been.

Still, observers point out that U.S. AI companies already faced substantial barriers in China, ranging from regulatory hurdles to competition from homegrown providers. For that reason, the actual revenue impact may end up being less dramatic than the headline figures suggest.

Competitors Move Quickly

The competitive response was immediate. Chinese AI startup Zhipu announced a migration plan for Claude users affected by Anthropic’s ban. Zhipu said developers could switch to its GLM-4.5 model with only minor changes to their code and sweetened the offer with free token allowances and steeply discounted pricing. The company claimed its package provided triple the usage capacity at roughly one-seventh of Claude’s cost.

The offer underscores how quickly competitors see opportunity when access to a leading U.S. model is cut off. For Zhipu, positioning itself as a replacement for Claude could help it gain international credibility, even as U.S. restrictions tighten.

The Bigger Picture

Anthropic’s move illustrates a broader trend: technology companies are increasingly being drawn into the geopolitical contest over AI. Rather than staying neutral, firms are making choices that reflect national-security priorities and values.

Industry analysts suggest that while Anthropic is the first to frame access restrictions this way, others may follow. The step adds to a pattern where AI companies see themselves not just as innovators but as custodians, with a responsibility to prevent misuse of their technology by regimes that could weaponize it.

Implications

The decision could reshape how companies approach partnerships, investment, and compliance. Multinational firms with partial Chinese ownership will now have to evaluate whether their access to advanced AI is at risk. Venture capital funds with Chinese investors may also need to reassess portfolio companies that rely on Anthropic’s models.

For the U.S. government, the move signals alignment with long-standing concerns about data sharing, intellectual property, and the risk of AI-enabled surveillance. It also sets a precedent for other companies that may be weighing similar measures.

Conclusion

Anthropic’s new restrictions reflect the increasing entanglement of advanced AI with national-security issues. While the company may face short-term financial costs, it has chosen to prioritize control and governance of its technology over market share. Competitors like Zhipu may benefit in the near term, but the broader implication is clear: the age of geopolitics shaping access to AI has fully arrived.