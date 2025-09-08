Atolio Secures $24 Million to Grow Secure AI Search Solutions

Key Takeaways:

• Atolio raised $24 million in Series A funding, led by Translink Capital with participation from IBM Ventures, Bloomberg Beta, Acorn Pacific Ventures, and Parameter Ventures

• The platform focuses on secure, private AI-powered enterprise search across siloed information systems

• Atolio has secured multiple seven-figure contracts in the last three quarters, demonstrating traction with large organizations

• Investors cite Atolio’s unique ability to deploy in on-premises and private cloud environments as a competitive advantage

• Customers such as Cengage are already adopting Atolio to streamline internal workflows and improve efficiency

Atolio announced it has raised $24 million in Series A funding to accelerate its growth and expand its secure, AI-powered enterprise search platform. The funding round was led by Translink Capital, with additional support from IBM Ventures, Bloomberg Beta, Acorn Pacific Ventures, and Parameter Ventures. The company, founded in 2019, plans to use the funding to grow its team, scale product development, and expand its reach in the enterprise market.

Atolio positions itself as a solution to one of the most persistent challenges inside large organizations: the fragmentation of information across different systems. By linking siloed data through a private, AI-enhanced search platform, the company enables employees to find and access the knowledge they need while maintaining strict privacy controls. This approach is resonating with customers, as evidenced by several seven-figure deals signed in the last three quarters.

David Lanstein, co-founder and CEO of Atolio, described the company’s vision clearly: “We are excited to build on our leadership as the safe and secure way that enterprises connect siloed systems of information.” His statement underscores Atolio’s emphasis on balancing the accessibility of enterprise knowledge with the need for rigorous data security, a priority that has only grown in importance as organizations integrate AI tools into daily operations.

The investment also points to broader market demand for AI tools that can be deployed outside of traditional cloud models. Jackie Yang, General Partner at Translink Capital, explained why her firm led the round: Atolio, she said, is the only AI-powered enterprise search platform that can be deployed on-premises or within a private cloud. This capability addresses a significant concern among enterprises that want the productivity benefits of AI without the risk of exposing sensitive data to public cloud environments.

Atolio’s traction is already being felt in the market. During Cengage’s February earnings call, CEO Michael Hansen highlighted how the company was investing in Atolio to boost efficiency. According to Hansen, the search platform has enabled teams in Sales and Marketing to retrieve customer and product information faster and with less effort. His comments suggest that Atolio’s impact is not limited to IT departments but extends to business units that directly influence revenue.

IBM’s participation through IBM Ventures reflects another dimension of confidence in Atolio’s approach. Emily Fontaine, Global Head of Venture Capital at IBM, noted the importance of unlocking and connecting knowledge within large organizations. She pointed out that by tackling the problem of siloed data, Atolio enables teams to “work more intelligently and confidently.” IBM’s backing not only provides capital but also signals potential synergies between Atolio’s technology and IBM’s broader enterprise AI portfolio.

Bloomberg Beta and Acorn Pacific Ventures also joined the round, bringing additional validation from firms that specialize in identifying early-stage companies capable of reshaping how businesses operate. Parameter Ventures, known for backing infrastructure-focused startups, further rounds out the group of investors, suggesting a shared conviction that secure AI search is poised for broad adoption.

From a market perspective, Atolio’s momentum highlights the growing emphasis on private AI solutions. While many AI-driven workplace tools are designed for cloud-based deployment, a significant segment of enterprises remain wary of placing their sensitive data in external environments. Atolio’s hybrid model, which supports both on-premises and private cloud deployments, offers an alternative path that aligns with corporate data governance and regulatory requirements.

The funding round will allow Atolio to accelerate its roadmap. This includes expanding integrations across enterprise systems, strengthening AI capabilities to improve search relevance, and growing its support infrastructure for global customers. With multiple seven-figure contracts already in place, the company appears well positioned to deepen relationships with existing clients while pursuing new industries that face similar data challenges, such as healthcare, financial services, and government.

The timing of this funding also reflects broader dynamics in the AI market. As generative AI applications proliferate, enterprises are looking for tools that balance innovation with control. Search sits at the heart of this demand. Organizations that cannot efficiently connect their knowledge risk losing competitive ground, while those that can unlock internal information stand to gain productivity and operational agility. Atolio’s positioning as a secure, enterprise-grade solution directly speaks to this need.

For investors, the deal illustrates a continued willingness to fund AI infrastructure startups that solve real business problems. Unlike consumer-facing AI applications, enterprise platforms like Atolio often require longer sales cycles but can generate substantial recurring revenue once adopted. The fact that Atolio has already secured multiple high-value deals suggests its platform addresses a pain point with clear ROI.

Looking forward, the challenge for Atolio will be to sustain its growth while expanding its reach. The enterprise search market is competitive, with both established technology providers and startups seeking to capture demand. However, Atolio’s emphasis on private deployment and data security differentiates it in ways that could prove critical as enterprises weigh risk alongside productivity gains.

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, companies like Atolio are carving out a niche by focusing on practical, secure applications. Its latest funding round gives it the resources to scale at a time when enterprises are prioritizing tools that help them manage complexity without sacrificing security. With backing from leading venture firms and strategic investors like IBM, Atolio is in a strong position to influence how enterprises think about AI-powered knowledge access in the years ahead.

