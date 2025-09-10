California and New York Move Closer to Landmark AI Safety Laws

Key Takeaways:

California and New York are positioned to become the first U.S. states to regulate frontier artificial intelligence, advancing legislation that seeks to address the risks of catastrophic harm from powerful AI systems. The proposals, though slightly different in scope, share a central aim: to ensure that companies building the most advanced AI take steps to mitigate risks before releasing their models.

California’s proposal follows last year’s contentious debate over SB 1047, the Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act, which was vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom. That bill was criticized as too sweeping and potentially stifling to innovation. Newsom argued at the time that it was unclear whether it “adequately balances the risks of advanced AI with the opportunities it presents.” Yet in June 2025, Newsom commissioned a policy report that warned of “irreversible harms” from uncontrolled AI and called for a “trust but verify” system of oversight. This shift has given momentum to a revised measure moving through the state legislature.

The California bill, passed by the state Senate earlier this year, requires developers of large AI models to implement frameworks of safety best practices and publish transparency reports. The legislation defines catastrophic harm as an event resulting in at least 50 deaths or more than $1 billion in damages. Companies would need to show how their risk assessments address such scenarios before deployment. The Assembly is now considering the bill, and advocates are pushing for adoption before the end of the legislative session.

“Artificial intelligence is advancing at a pace that even experts did not anticipate,” said State Senator Scott Wiener, who sponsored SB 1047 and continues to support safety legislation. “We have a responsibility to make sure that these systems are developed in a way that minimizes the risk of truly catastrophic outcomes.”

New York’s approach is similar but contains more explicit enforcement provisions. The Responsible AI Safety and Education (RAISE) Act passed the legislature in June and now sits on Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk. Hochul has until the end of 2025 to decide whether to sign the measure. The bill requires developers of frontier AI systems—defined as those with training costs exceeding $100 million—to publish safety plans, delay or withhold release of models deemed unacceptably dangerous, and report incidents of harm within 72 hours.

The legislation also establishes steep penalties: up to $10 million for a first violation and $30 million for repeat offenses. Harm is defined more narrowly than in California, with thresholds of 100 deaths or $1 billion in damages, including risks tied to AI misuse in weapons or criminal enterprises. Importantly, the bill exempts academic research institutions, focusing instead on commercial developers with the resources to manage large-scale models.

“Without guardrails, AI could be deployed in ways that endanger lives and undermine public trust,” said Assemblymember Clyde Vanel, who introduced the RAISE Act. “This bill creates accountability for those companies capable of building the most powerful systems.”

Industry groups remain cautious. Some argue that the bills’ definitions of catastrophic harm are difficult to apply in practice and may discourage innovation. TechNet, a lobbying group representing major technology firms, warned that “heavy-handed regulation could push AI research and development out of state, slowing progress in areas where the U.S. must remain competitive.” Others note that focusing only on the largest models may leave smaller, potentially dangerous systems unregulated.

Supporters counter that the bills are designed to be targeted, applying only to the most resource-intensive AI models that carry the greatest potential for widespread harm. They argue that state-level action is necessary given the absence of comprehensive federal regulation.

The debate reflects a broader national and international conversation about how to govern advanced AI. In Washington, lawmakers have introduced several proposals, but none have gained traction. The White House issued an executive order in 2023 requiring developers of powerful AI models to share safety test results with the federal government, but enforcement mechanisms remain limited. The European Union, meanwhile, has moved forward with its AI Act, which categorizes AI by risk level and imposes corresponding requirements.

California and New York’s bills differ in key respects. California emphasizes transparency and preventative safety frameworks, while New York builds in stronger penalties and reporting mandates. If signed into law, the measures could serve as templates for other states—or even influence eventual federal legislation.

Observers note that the two states’ outsized influence in technology and finance amplifies the potential impact. California is home to the majority of frontier AI developers, while New York is a global financial hub where AI is increasingly used in trading, risk management, and compliance.

“The decisions made in Sacramento and Albany will ripple far beyond state borders,” said Alex Engler, a Brookings Institution researcher on AI governance. “These are states with the leverage to shape how AI is developed and deployed in the United States.”

For now, the legislative process continues. California’s Assembly must still act on the measure before the governor has an opportunity to weigh in. In New York, Hochul’s decision could make her state the first in the country to codify rules specifically aimed at preventing catastrophic AI harm.

As lawmakers weigh the trade-offs between innovation and safety, the debate underscores the urgency of AI oversight at all levels of government. Whether or not these bills become law, they signal a growing recognition that unchecked development of frontier AI carries risks that cannot be ignored.