Court Ends Broad Mandate for OpenAI to Retain All ChatGPT Data, With Some Limits

Here’s what you should know:

Key Takeaways

A federal judge has terminated a sweeping preservation order that required OpenAI to indefinitely retain all ChatGPT output logs, even ones users deleted.

The earlier order, issued in May, had compelled OpenAI to “preserve and segregate all output log data that would otherwise be deleted,” regardless of user deletion requests or privacy rules.

OpenAI had been vocal in its opposition, calling the mandate a “privacy nightmare” and committing to challenge it.

The original order applied to users of ChatGPT’s free, Plus, Pro, and Team tiers, but explicitly excluded Enterprise, Education, and API customers under zero data retention agreements.

OpenAI maintains its stance that it will fight “any demand that compromises our users’ privacy; this is a core principle.”

What Changed, and What Didn’t

What Changed

With the order’s termination, OpenAI no longer faces a blanket legal obligation to retain every chat log, including those users thought were erased. In practical terms, the deletion of chats may once again proceed under OpenAI’s standard policies without being overridden by this particular court order.

What Stays the Same (or Unclear)

The dispute over user privacy, model training practices, and data handling remains unresolved. OpenAI’s commitment to privacy still clashes with legal obligations in ongoing litigation.

OpenAI still must comply with other legal, regulatory, or contractual obligations that might mandate retention of certain data (e.g. for law enforcement requests or compliance statutes).

The possibility of a future or narrower order remains. The termination is specific to this order; it doesn’t necessarily block other courts from issuing different mandates in the future.

For users in the excluded categories (Enterprise, Education, API with zero retention), their rights earlier weren’t impacted by the order — and that distinction remains meaningful even now.

Why the Order Was Issued & Why It Was Overturned

The original provision came as part of a copyright case brought by The New York Times. The plaintiffs argued that OpenAI may have used Times content without permission, and legal counsel pushed that all user–model interactions be preserved as potential evidence.

Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang framed the order as necessary because, under OpenAI’s then-current policy, many chats would have been destroyed—potentially eliminating relevant evidence.

OpenAI opposed the order, calling it an overreach that undermined user privacy. In public statements, OpenAI leaders said the demand conflicted with commitments the company had made to its users.

Now that the order has been terminated, OpenAI’s normal retention/deletion rules can resume, insofar as the court’s intervention is concerned.

What This Means for Users