GTT Partners with Insight and NVIDIA to Accelerate AI-Powered Networking and Security

Key Takeaways:

GTT has partnered with Insight, Dell, and NVIDIA to launch an AI factory designed to embed AI across its product innovation, customer experience, and internal operations.

The initiative builds on NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform and Insight’s integration expertise to modernize GTT’s infrastructure and enable AI-driven automation.

The partnership reinforces GTT’s position as a technology-forward service provider, focusing on customer experience, agentic AI, and efficiency across the GTT Envision platform.

GTT executives highlight the company’s pragmatic approach to AI deployment—clean data, defined use cases, and a flexible AI factory model built for rapid evolution.

GTT Communications has introduced a new AI factory in collaboration with Insight Enterprises, NVIDIA, and Dell Technologies, marking a major step in its journey toward becoming an AI-powered networking and security provider. The AI factory, built on Dell PowerEdge servers with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing and AI Enterprise software, forms the backbone of GTT’s plan to modernize its operations, improve customer experience, and drive innovation across its global infrastructure.

According to Fletcher Keister, Chief Product and Technology Officer at GTT, the company’s AI strategy is structured around three pillars: transforming customer experience, accelerating product innovation through AI insights, and scaling employee productivity via generative and agentic AI. “The three pillars of our AI strategy are driving a paradigm shift for networking and security as a service,” Keister said. “Insight’s NVIDIA expertise and integration capabilities were critical in accelerating our journey. They ensured we had the right solution in place to scale our AI initiatives on NVIDIA’s industry-leading platform of enterprise solutions.”

Joyce Mullen, President and CEO of Insight, added that the collaboration demonstrates how combining hardware, software, and services into a strategic framework can yield meaningful results. “True digital transformation isn’t about technology alone; it’s about integrating the right tools into a strategic framework that delivers tangible business outcomes,” she said. “Our collaboration with GTT, Dell and NVIDIA is a prime example of how we help clients accelerate their ambitions.”

This partnership extends GTT’s momentum from a series of recent technology upgrades and product expansions. In a live, video interview, GTT’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Eric Hyman, shared that the company’s digital transformation efforts have been broad and deliberate—from revamping internal systems to integrating AI across sales, operations, and customer portals. “The biggest investment we’ve made over the last year has been on the digital experience for our customers,” Hyman said. “We’ve built our own homegrown CPQ sitting in our Envision DX platform, reducing quoting time from hours to minutes.”

The GTT Envision DX platform, which serves as the company’s customer and partner gateway, is also becoming the foundation for new AI capabilities. The company is developing “EVO,” an Envision Virtual Operator designed to humanize the network through conversational AI.

Hyman noted that GTT has already embedded large language models for practical use cases, such as address validation, and is piloting API-based integrations with partners like AT&T to enable automated quoting and provisioning. “AT&T is the first one testing that out, so they’re now quoting services directly through this API,” he said, adding that customer access to these systems is planned for next year.

The partnership with NVIDIA, Insight, and Dell represents the formalization of GTT’s AI factory—a flexible environment for deploying agentic AI use cases that scale across the enterprise. This factory model, according to Keister and Hyman, is built with adaptability in mind, allowing GTT to quickly adopt new models and integrate emerging capabilities. “We took a very pragmatic approach toward AI,” Hyman said. “We knew we needed to clean our data, make sure we had good data to react to, build use cases up front, and identify the right partners to build the AI factory with, while allowing it to evolve easily as models change.”

The initiative also reflects the company’s broader push to strengthen its Envision ecosystem. GTT’s fifth-generation Envision Edge device—custom-engineered rather than white-labeled—enables edge computing for AI workloads, supporting real-time inferences directly at customer sites. These edge capabilities will tie back into the AI factory, enabling GTT to deliver new AI-driven services closer to where customers operate.

GTT’s collaboration with Insight, Dell, and NVIDIA aligns closely with comments made by Keister in a recent industry article on the future of agentic AI, where he emphasized the importance of structured implementation over hype. Hyman echoed that perspective, noting that most organizations fail in AI deployments because they skip the foundational work. “Ninety-five percent of all use cases or trials have failed around AI because people weren’t thinking about what the actual outcome they wanted was,” he said. “We built use cases that were pragmatic and designed for either customer satisfaction or employee efficiency.”

With this AI factory in place, GTT is preparing to expand the same capabilities to its channel partners and customers, empowering them to build their own AI-driven efficiencies. Early next year, GTT plans to open its quoting and automation systems to existing customers, enabling them to configure and manage their own services through the GTT Envision DX.

Looking ahead, GTT intends to commercialize additional AI-driven products in 2026, pending final budget approvals. Hyman described these plans as a next step in GTT’s evolution from a traditional connectivity provider to a “distributed, global platform for intelligent networking.”

GTT’s trajectory underscores how AI adoption in networking is shifting from theory to operational reality. By pairing NVIDIA’s compute power with Insight’s integration expertise and Dell’s hardware, the company has created a replicable blueprint for how service providers can scale agentic AI—from customer service automation to edge-based inferencing—without compromising security or reliability.

As the market increasingly rewards companies that integrate AI strategically, GTT’s approach appears to balance innovation with discipline. Rather than chasing trends, the company is methodically embedding AI into every layer of its business—turning automation, insight, and customer experience into competitive differentiators.

