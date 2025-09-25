How OpenAI’s GDPval Brings AI Evaluation Closer to Real Work

Key Takeaways:

OpenAI has introduced GDPval, a new framework for testing AI on tasks tied directly to the economy rather than academic benchmarks.

The benchmark spans 44 occupations across nine industries that each represent more than 5% of U.S. GDP.

Tasks are based on real-world work products, with outputs evaluated by expert graders who compare AI performance to human professionals.

Early findings show large improvements between GPT-4o and GPT-5, with models like Claude Opus 4.1 and GPT-5 sometimes performing at or above expert levels.

GDPval highlights both the potential of AI for well-specified tasks and the continuing need for human oversight in messy, ambiguous, or client-facing work.

OpenAI has unveiled a new way to measure the value of AI systems in the workplace. Called GDPval, the framework is designed to move beyond conventional benchmarks and test models on tasks that mirror real-world economic activity. Instead of multiple-choice questions or synthetic exercises, GDPval evaluates whether AI systems can perform the kinds of deliverables professionals create every day—spreadsheets, slides, diagrams, memos, and more.

The aim is to anchor AI progress to the economy itself. “We want to measure models not just on whether they can solve contrived problems, but on whether they can do work that actually matters,” OpenAI explained in its announcement.

The company announced the news with no identifying names of workers – as Mark Zuckerberg’s HR department is salivating at the chance to steal more high-ranking workers.

How GDPval Was Built

GDPval is grounded in nine industries that each account for more than 5% of U.S. GDP, based on Federal Reserve data. Within those industries, researchers identified 44 knowledge-work occupations by reviewing Bureau of Labor Statistics and O*NET data, selecting roles that combine high employment and wage significance. To qualify, an occupation had to involve at least 60% cognitive or non-manual tasks.

Professionals with an average of 14 years of experience in those roles contributed by writing representative tasks. These are not abstract prompts, but work samples that often include supporting files or data. Each occupation has a full set of 30 tasks, with an “open gold set” of five tasks per occupation released publicly for research use.

What the Tasks Look Like

The structure of GDPval tasks is different from most benchmarks. They often simulate end-to-end deliverables, requiring models to combine data analysis, design, writing, and formatting. For example, an accounting task might ask a model to prepare a variance analysis in spreadsheet form, while a marketing task might call for a client presentation.

Outputs are evaluated by professionals in the same occupations who judge them blind, without knowing whether the work came from an AI or a human. Reviewers label outputs as “better,” “as good as,” or “worse than” human professional work. This grading process gives a more grounded perspective on how AI stacks up against real labor.

To expand the scope, OpenAI also built an automated grader that approximates expert judgments. While this helps scale evaluations, the company emphasizes that it is not a substitute for human review.

What the Results Show

Early comparisons across the gold set of 220 tasks reveal meaningful gains. Between GPT-4o in spring 2024 and GPT-5 in summer 2025, performance on GDPval tasks more than tripled. Claude Opus 4.1 stood out for aesthetics such as formatting and layout, while GPT-5 showed strength in technical accuracy.

In some cases, models produced outputs judged to be as good as or better than experienced human professionals. “Models are beginning to reach human-level performance on well-specified tasks,” the research notes, though it cautions against overgeneralizing.

The research also highlights cost and speed differences. Models can complete tasks far faster than humans and at lower inference cost, sometimes on the order of 100 times cheaper. But these numbers leave out critical factors such as human oversight, the need for iteration, and the process of fitting outputs into broader workflows.

Why It Matters

GDPval addresses a gap in how AI progress is measured. Traditional benchmarks like MMLU capture narrow test performance but do not necessarily reflect whether models can deliver practical business value. By tying evaluation to occupations that contribute significantly to GDP, GDPval helps orient research and industry toward impact on the real economy.

The findings also suggest how roles may evolve. AI can assist with structured, repeatable tasks, freeing professionals to focus on strategy, client interaction, and creative problem-solving. At the same time, many aspects of work remain firmly human. Ambiguous tasks, projects with shifting requirements, and nuanced client relationships are areas where human judgment is still essential.

Limitations and Caveats

OpenAI acknowledges that GDPval is an early step. For now, tasks are one-shot exercises. They do not capture the iterative, back-and-forth dynamic that characterizes much real work. Nor do they model situations where project requirements change midway or where human interaction is central to defining scope.

Coverage is also limited. Forty-four occupations across nine industries represent a significant start but leave out vast swaths of the economy. Manufacturing roles, manual labor, and many service occupations are not included.

There is also a caution about over-interpreting efficiency gains. While raw model outputs might be cheaper or faster to generate, integrating them into workflows often adds complexity. Review, compliance, and alignment with organizational standards all add time and cost.

Next Steps for GDPval

Looking forward, OpenAI plans to broaden GDPval in several ways. Future iterations may include interactive tasks where models and humans exchange feedback over multiple drafts, reflecting real workplace dynamics. There are also plans to expand into more occupations and industries, capturing a wider variety of tasks.

The company is releasing a gold subset of tasks and a public grading service, inviting outside researchers to build on GDPval. This could foster more open evaluation practices and allow comparisons across a range of models.

Conclusion

GDPval signals a shift in how AI progress is measured, pushing benchmarks toward the real economy. While not yet a perfect reflection of messy, dynamic workplaces, it offers a more meaningful lens than many of the academic standards that came before. By highlighting where models already deliver value and where humans remain indispensable, GDPval provides both a progress check and a guide for future development.





If you liked this post, you’ll love one of the the leading global business communications and technology events since 1999, the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, Feb 10-12, 2026 Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Don’t forget the collocated MSP Expo – just for managed service providers!

Aside from his role as CEO of TMC and chairman of ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Feb 10-12, 2026, Rich Tehrani is CEO of RT Advisors and a Registered Representative (investment banker) with and offering securities through Four Points Capital Partners LLC (Four Points) (Member FINRA/SIPC). He handles capital/debt raises as well as M&A. RT Advisors is not owned by Four Points.

The above is not an endorsement or recommendation to buy/sell any security or sector mentioned. No companies mentioned above are current or past clients of RT Advisors.

The views and opinions expressed above are those of the participants. While believed to be reliable, the information has not been independently verified for accuracy. Any broad, general statements made herein are provided for context only and should not be construed as exhaustive or universally applicable.

Portions of this article may have been developed with the assistance of artificial intelligence, which may have contributed to ideation, content generation, factual review, or editing