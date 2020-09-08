Moogsoft Partners with Orange Business Services on AIOps

Orange Business Services today announced a new partnership with AIOps provider Moogsoft to streamline incident management and prevent outages for Orange enterprise customers in North and South America.

Orange developed a new virtual network operations center (NOC) solution based on the Moogsoft AIOps Platform to help customers better understand, collaborate and address IT incidents, automating the experience for a quicker resolution. The solution is ideal for enterprise customers facing an extensive remote IT workforce because of the pandemic.

Much of the news we have covered from Orange coincidentally ties into the current pandemic. Last November we reported Orange Business Services Expanded its SD-WAN Portfolio with Fortinet and in December, we reported Mars Picked Orange Business Services for Intelligent Automated Network Project.

AIOps helps customers proactively understand incidents and their root causes, and ensure uptime. This virtual option is paramount with the shift to extensive remote working.

Earlier this year we reported AIOps company InsightFinder was funded and late last year that Cloudera was hoping the industry would set AIOps standards.

By applying deep knowledge of its customers’ operational needs, Orange Business Services can quickly help virtualize its customers’ global NOCs using the patented Moogsoft algorithms and collaboration tools, ultimately providing an even better user experience.

“Orange Business Services has created an impressive IT Transformation practice that aligns its intimate knowledge of clients’ IT environments and business needs with the very best in IT operations and service management technology,”said Moogsoft founder and CEO Phil Tee.“Through the Moogsoft AIOps Platform, Orange adds a layer of advanced automation for solving potential problems with remote IT operations.”

