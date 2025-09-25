MythWorx Enters AI Race with Biomimetic Model and Benchmark Results

Key Takeaways:

MythWorx, led by former Oracle executive and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jason Williamson, is positioning itself as a new force in the AI landscape.

The company’s Echo Ego v2 model achieved 87.64% accuracy in mathematics, outperforming models many times its size.

Benchmarks highlight one-tenth the power usage of typical LLMs, with faster response times of around 1.2 seconds per query.

MythWorx’s biomimetic learning approach allows reasoning without pretraining and runs efficiently on CPUs instead of costly GPUs.

Leadership and investors frame the company’s strategy as a more sustainable, accessible path for advanced AI adoption.

MythWorx, a startup aiming to reshape how artificial intelligence is developed and deployed, has announced benchmark results that put its new biomimetic model in sharp contrast to traditional large-scale systems. At the helm is Jason Williamson, who most recently served as an executive director at Oracle, where he oversaw enterprise technology and innovation programs that expanded the startup customer base from 250 to more than 3,000 companies. He also led private equity and management advisory partnerships at Amazon Web Services and previously served as a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Williamson said his focus at MythWorx is on execution and market impact. “My focus is on growing the team, safeguarding and promoting our groundbreaking AGI innovations and benchmarking results, and delivering our capabilities to market,” he noted.

MythWorx CEO, Jason Williamson

Benchmark Results

The company’s Echo Ego v2 model delivered results that suggest AI innovation can progress without scaling parameter counts into the hundreds of billions. According to published benchmarks, the model:

Uses approximately one-tenth the power of a typical LLM for the same workload.

Provides answers in an average of 1.2 seconds per query, compared with 5–10 seconds for conventional models.

Outperformed models hundreds of times larger, including DeepSeek-R1.

Achieved 71.24% accuracy with zero pretraining, no chain-of-thought prompting, and no retries.

Delivered 87.64% accuracy on math tasks, a figure that places it among the top performers in reasoning-based benchmarks.

Beyond performance, the company highlighted that Echo Ego v2 operates with only 14 billion parameters, compared with 600+ billion in models such as DeepSeek. This compact architecture is central to its design philosophy, where biomimetic learning allows complex reasoning without requiring massive datasets or pretraining.

CPU-Based Efficiency

Perhaps the most notable distinction is hardware compatibility. Many of today’s leading models require powerful and energy-hungry GPU clusters, but MythWorx has built its system to run efficiently on CPUs. This lowers barriers for organizations without GPU infrastructure and reduces energy costs, which have become a growing concern in scaling AI.

Williamson framed the design shift as a step-change for the industry: “LLMs do not have true reasoning capabilities, and fall short of the breakthrough performance of MythWorx. Other firms run on power-hungry GPUs in a highly inefficient way that simply cannot scale at the current pace. They require massive datasets and pretraining to perform acceptably. We have a hybrid architecture that’s designed to self-improve and adapt just like a human brain, without the need for any pretraining. It’s a ‘black swan’ moment for AI, that will democratize access to high-performance reasoning through elegant design, not raw power.”

Leadership Validation

The company’s approach has already earned the backing of its leadership team and investors. Wade Myers, co-founder and chairman of MythWorx, underscored the significance of Williamson’s appointment. “Jason’s decision to join MythWorx is a powerful validation of the team and our technology that addresses the power usage and compute limitations of LLMs. His leadership experience at Oracle and AWS, combined with his visionary mindset, makes him the ideal leader to maximize our potential as the next generation of AI innovation.”

Myers, who is also a venture capital investor with Eagle Venture Fund, described the combination of sustainable design and technical performance as critical to addressing the cost and scalability challenges that threaten widespread AI adoption.

Broader Implications

The MythWorx architecture reflects an ongoing shift among AI researchers and startups who are exploring models inspired by biological cognition rather than brute-force scaling. By drawing on biomimetic principles, Echo Ego v2 is designed to manage reasoning tasks in a way that is less dependent on sheer size.

The company reports that the model also demonstrated domain-specific reasoning in areas such as law, physics, and medical diagnostics, without fine-tuning. That contrasts with most LLMs, which often require repeated prompting or pretraining adjustments to reach similar levels of accuracy.

If these results are confirmed by independent assessments, MythWorx could carve out a distinctive position in the AI market—focusing less on model size and more on sustainability, speed, and accessibility. For enterprises and governments facing rising infrastructure costs and energy demands, such efficiencies may prove compelling.

Williamson’s dual background in enterprise technology and public service provides him with a perspective that could resonate with potential customers and partners. As he emphasized, the company’s goal is not only technical excellence but also making advanced reasoning capabilities available more broadly.

Conclusion

The combination of benchmark results, energy-efficient design, and experienced leadership sets MythWorx apart from many contemporaries in the AI field. By delivering higher accuracy and faster response times with fewer parameters and lower energy demands, the company is challenging the notion that bigger is always better. With Jason Williamson guiding its strategy and Wade Myers reinforcing its vision, MythWorx is positioning itself as an alternative path forward in AI development—one built on sustainable performance and real-world applicability.

