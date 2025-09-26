Police Drone Tracks Suspect in Walmart Theft

Key Takeaways:

Clovis, California police used their Drone First Responder program to track and arrest a repeat shoplifting suspect at Walmart.

The drone provided live video to officers, enabling them to locate the suspect as he fled on a stolen bicycle.

Officials say drones have become a cost-effective alternative to helicopters for cities with limited budgets.

The program launched in 2020 and now supports the city’s Real Time Information Center, integrating various surveillance tools.

Police say the drones can cover more than 90% of the community and will expand with a third drone next year.

When Clovis Police were called to a Walmart early Tuesday morning for a known shoplifting suspect, they expected the situation could escalate. According to the department, their Drone First Responder program proved crucial in what unfolded next.

Officials said the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Sean Baker, stole a bicycle from inside the store and immediately fled. “The suspect at Walmart stole a bicycle from inside the store, which the staff thought he would, and he took off on that bike,” Clovis Police Public Information Officer Ty Wood told ABC News’ Fresno affiliate.

As officers responded on the ground, the drone tracked Baker across a nearby street, relaying live video back to patrol cars. Wood explained that without the aerial view, the suspect might have slipped behind other businesses and disappeared. “He went behind other retail businesses and he would have been lost if it weren’t for the drone,” Wood said.

Baker, described by police as a “prolific retail thief,” has been arrested before for stealing from Walmart and was previously banned from the store. He now faces charges including shoplifting, possession of burglary tools, and obstructing an officer.

The Drone First Responder Program

The Clovis Police Department’s Drone First Responder program began in 2020 as part of a larger Real Time Information Center. This system integrates various surveillance technologies to support public safety. Drones have become a cornerstone of that effort, offering a fast and flexible option to monitor incidents across the city.

The department currently operates two drones and expects to add a third in 2026. According to police, the aircraft typically fly at about 200 feet and are equipped with cameras capable of capturing license plates and detailed physical descriptions.

Wood emphasized the advantages of deploying drones in place of more costly helicopters. “We realize that drones are not going to be taking the place of a law enforcement helicopter, but with a city our size, we can’t afford a helicopter. These drone first responders are definitely a game changer,” he said.

Expanding Surveillance Capabilities

Officials said one of the biggest benefits of the drone program is response speed. In many cases, drones can arrive at a scene before officers, giving them a real-time view of what to expect. Patrol officers can monitor live drone feeds on their computer systems while driving to calls, enabling faster decision-making and safer approaches.

Clovis, with a population of just over 129,000, has increasingly turned to technology to supplement its public safety resources. Police say the drone program alone can cover more than 90% of the community.

“The cameras are fantastic,” Wood said. “We have the ability to see license plates and get physical descriptions of suspects.”

Balancing Public Safety and Oversight

While officials describe drones as an effective tool, their use also raises questions about privacy and oversight. Programs like Clovis’s have gained traction in cities looking for alternatives to traditional aerial surveillance, but they often require clear policies to maintain public trust.

Clovis Police have presented their drone operations as a targeted response measure rather than constant patrol. By tying the program to specific incidents, the department aims to position it as a cost-efficient and practical solution rather than an intrusive one.

Looking Ahead

The Walmart incident underscores the program’s growing role in daily policing. By capturing real-time video evidence and guiding officers on the ground, the drones helped turn what could have been an unsolved theft into an arrest.

With expansion plans already underway, the Clovis Police Department is leaning further into technology-driven public safety. Officials suggest the drones are not a replacement for officers but rather a force multiplier, extending the reach of limited resources.

As more cities face similar budget constraints, the Clovis experience could serve as a model. By using drones in targeted ways, police departments might enhance response times, improve situational awareness, and reduce costs compared to traditional aviation programs.

For now, police in Clovis see their drone initiative as a critical tool in addressing both everyday crimes like shoplifting and broader public safety concerns. “These drone first responders are definitely a game changer,” Wood reiterated, pointing to the Walmart case as evidence of the technology’s value in the field.



