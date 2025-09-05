Synopsys Expands Generative AI Copilot Across Chip Design

Key Takeaways

Synopsys has expanded its Synopsys.ai Copilot, embedding generative AI across its electronic design automation portfolio.

Assistive features focus on scripting, navigation, and onboarding; Creative features generate code, testbenches, and design alternatives.

Early users report 10× to 20× faster script generation and quicker onboarding for new engineers.

The expansion builds on Synopsys’s AI roadmap and follows its $35 billion acquisition of Ansys to broaden simulation capabilities.

Synopsys has upgraded its AI-powered design suite with a sweeping expansion of its Synopsys.ai Copilot, aiming to help semiconductor engineers accelerate development and manage rising design complexity. The company positioned the announcement as the next step in bringing generative AI to every stage of chip development, from RTL design to verification and physical implementation.

Sassine Ghazi, Synopsys president and CEO, framed the move as part of a long-term strategy. “With today’s introduction of Synopsys.ai Copilot, we are embedding generative AI across our entire design portfolio,” he said. “This enables customers to accelerate ramp-up, improve productivity, and get to market faster while addressing the semiconductor industry’s talent and complexity challenges.”

Assistive and Creative Capabilities

The Copilot now operates in two complementary modes. The Assistive features serve as a knowledge partner, automatically generating scripts, answering questions in natural language, and helping engineers navigate workflows. Synopsys reports these capabilities reduce ramp-up time for early-career engineers by about 30 percent, while also doubling the speed of general script generation.

The Creative functions extend beyond assistance, enabling users to generate formal assertions, testbenches, and documentation. Copilot can propose design alternatives and optimized configurations based on natural language prompts. The company says this allows engineers to explore more options in less time, potentially improving both performance and efficiency in finished designs.

According to Shankar Krishnamoorthy, Synopsys’s general manager of EDA group, “We’ve seen early users cut workflow script generation from hours to minutes. In some cases, PrimeTime scripts were created 10 to 20 times faster than traditional methods. It’s not just about speed — it’s about letting engineers focus on higher-value work rather than repetitive tasks.”

Early Results

Initial customer feedback highlights measurable productivity gains. Tasks that once consumed an entire afternoon, such as creating verification scripts or pulling documentation, can now be completed in a fraction of the time. Synopsys said this shift frees engineers to spend more hours on core design challenges rather than administrative work.

Customers also noted a quality benefit. By generating documentation and testbenches automatically, Copilot reduces the chance of human error. One engineering manager quoted in Synopsys’s release observed, “Copilot isn’t replacing our engineers, it’s multiplying their effectiveness. It catches small things before they become big problems.”

Strategic Context

The expansion fits into Synopsys’s established roadmap for AI in electronic design automation. Since launching DSO.ai in 2020, the company has steadily broadened AI’s role in synthesis, verification, and system-level optimization. Earlier this year, Synopsys unveiled its AgentEngineer concept, exploring how AI agents might autonomously handle complex design projects.

The company’s acquisition of simulation leader Ansys, finalized at $35 billion, further integrates multiphysics simulation with AI-driven design. Ghazi has argued this combination creates a unique end-to-end platform for industries including automotive, aerospace, and AI infrastructure. “Bringing together AI-driven EDA and advanced simulation opens new possibilities,” he said. “Customers can now optimize across electrical, thermal, and mechanical domains with AI assistance guiding every step.”

Why It Matters

The semiconductor industry faces two acute challenges: exploding product complexity and a shortage of skilled talent. Designs for AI accelerators, automotive systems, and next-generation mobile processors now involve billions of transistors and cross multiple domains. At the same time, recruiting enough experienced engineers remains difficult.

Synopsys believes Copilot can help mitigate both pressures. By lowering the barrier for less experienced engineers and giving senior designers tools that automate routine work, the platform aims to scale teams without simply adding headcount.

Natural language interfaces also matter strategically. They allow engineers to interact with specialized tools without deep command-line knowledge, opening workflows to a broader base of contributors and accelerating collaboration across global teams.

Competitive Landscape

EDA rivals are also moving toward AI-assisted design, but Synopsys is positioning itself as the first to embed generative AI across its entire portfolio. Analysts note that integrating AI into such a wide range of tools could give Synopsys a practical advantage, particularly as customers look for unified solutions rather than piecemeal add-ons.

Still, adoption may vary. Some engineering groups are cautious about relying on AI for critical tasks, especially where verification and compliance are concerned. Synopsys counters that Copilot is designed to support — not replace — engineering judgment, with users remaining in control of final design choices.

Looking Forward

The expansion of Synopsys.ai Copilot represents more than a product upgrade; it signals the growing role of AI in one of the most demanding areas of technology development. For engineers, it may mean faster turnaround times and fewer bottlenecks. For the industry, it reflects how quickly generative AI is moving from hype into production environments.

As Ghazi summarized, “We are in a new era where AI can meaningfully change how chips are designed. By embedding Copilot throughout the flow, we are giving customers the ability to innovate faster and with greater confidence.”