Tesla Board Proposes Trillion-Dollar Pay Package for Elon Musk

Tesla’s board has proposed a new equity-based pay package for Elon Musk that could be worth up to $1 trillion over the next decade.

The package is structured around ambitious milestones including producing 20 million vehicles, deploying one million robotaxis, and reaching $400 billion in adjusted EBITDA.

Musk would receive no salary or cash bonuses, with compensation tied entirely to 12 tranches of stock awards.

The plan emphasizes retention, requiring Musk to remain CEO for at least 7.5 to 10 years.

Supporters see it as a way to keep Musk focused on Tesla, while critics raise concerns about corporate governance and shareholder dilution.

Tesla’s board has put forward a compensation plan for Elon Musk that could become the largest in corporate history. The proposal, valued at up to $1 trillion, will go before shareholders later this year. The structure continues Tesla’s approach of paying Musk exclusively in equity tied to performance, with no salary or cash bonuses.

Structure of the Package

The plan would grant Musk approximately 12 percent of Tesla’s stock, or about 423 million shares, issued in 12 separate tranches. Each tranche would vest only if Tesla achieves specific operational and financial targets. These include delivering 20 million vehicles, deploying one million robotaxis, producing one million humanoid robots, securing one million active subscriptions to its Full Self-Driving software, and hitting $400 billion in adjusted EBITDA.

In addition to financial performance, the package requires Tesla to reach a market capitalization of around $8.5 trillion for Musk to realize the full award. The plan also obligates Musk to remain CEO for at least 7.5 to 10 years to ensure leadership continuity.

As reported by Reuters, Tesla’s board described the arrangement as “a package designed to secure Elon’s leadership and align his focus on Tesla’s boldest ambitions.”

Tesla’s Ambitions

The package reflects Tesla’s ambition to expand far beyond cars. The company is positioning itself at the intersection of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, robotics, and energy storage. Its goals include building massive fleets of autonomous taxis, scaling global energy storage deployments, and bringing humanoid robots into commercial use.

Hitting these milestones would require Tesla to grow output and adoption on an unprecedented scale. The 20 million vehicle target is several times greater than today’s production levels, and the robotaxi goal depends not only on manufacturing but also on regulatory approval and consumer acceptance of autonomous driving.

MarketWatch pointed out that the structure resembles Musk’s 2018 compensation plan, which tied rewards to market capitalization and performance milestones. That earlier package, valued at $56 billion, drew praise for being performance-driven but also faced legal scrutiny that eventually led a Delaware court to invalidate it.

Governance Considerations

The proposal arrives after that Delaware ruling, which voided Musk’s prior package over concerns about process and disclosure. By introducing a new plan, Tesla’s board is seeking both to retain Musk and to address shareholder concerns about transparency.

Supporters argue Musk’s leadership is central to Tesla’s future, particularly as the company pursues projects that blend hardware, AI, and services. The New York Post reported that board members view Musk’s vision as essential, with one source noting that “Tesla’s next chapter depends on Elon’s continued focus.”

Critics, however, question whether granting such a large portion of stock to one individual is prudent. Governance experts have raised concerns about shareholder dilution and whether the board’s close relationship with Musk compromises oversight.

Implications for Tesla and Beyond

If approved, this plan could reshape Tesla’s trajectory and influence broader debates on executive pay. It underscores the company’s willingness to tie Musk’s rewards directly to transformative outcomes, not incremental improvements. At the same time, it highlights the risks: achieving the stated goals involves technological breakthroughs, global regulatory cooperation, and large-scale consumer adoption.

Success would cement Tesla’s position as more than an automaker, expanding its influence into mobility services, robotics, and renewable energy infrastructure. Failure to meet the milestones, however, would leave Musk without the compensation envisioned and could reignite debate about the scale of such awards.

As MarketWatch noted, this is a package that “rewards only outsized success.” For shareholders, the upcoming vote represents both an endorsement of Musk’s vision and a test of corporate governance.

The Road Ahead

Tesla shareholders will vote on the proposal at the company’s annual meeting. If approved, Musk would be financially incentivized to remain at Tesla through the next decade while steering the company toward some of the most ambitious goals in corporate history.

The plan reflects both Tesla’s confidence in Musk and the board’s belief that extraordinary rewards are justified by extraordinary performance. Whether this strategy strengthens Tesla’s long-term competitiveness or fuels governance concerns will depend on how the next decade unfolds.

