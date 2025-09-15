Therapists’ Quiet Use of ChatGPT Raises Trust Concerns Among Clients

Key Takeaways:

Reports are emerging that some therapists are using ChatGPT during or around sessions without always disclosing it to clients.

Clients have expressed feelings of shock, betrayal, and concerns about privacy when discovering AI was being used.

Ethical debates focus on transparency, data security, therapeutic trust, and the limits of AI in mental health care.

Regulators and professional bodies are beginning to respond, with new laws and guidance around AI use in therapy.

Experts suggest AI may be useful for support tasks but should never replace or undermine the human therapeutic alliance.

When a client named Declan noticed his therapist inputting his words into ChatGPT during an online session, he was stunned. The experience, shared widely on Reddit, captured a growing unease: therapists are quietly turning to AI for support, but many clients are finding out only by accident. The reaction highlights the deep sensitivities around trust, privacy, and the sanctity of the therapeutic relationship.

this is not an isolated incident – it is happening in hogher education as well as likely many other fields. See our post from this past May titled Northeastern Student Demands Tuition Refund After Professor’s Use of ChatGPT.

How therapists are using ChatGPT

Accounts across forums and professional circles suggest therapists are applying AI tools in several ways. Some rely on ChatGPT to take notes or distill session themes into summaries. Others use it to draft communications, explore treatment ideas, or quickly frame responses when they feel stuck. On LinkedIn, one practitioner openly acknowledged using the tool for brainstorming but emphasized the need for discretion and judgment in how it influences therapy.

According to reporting by the Guardian, professional associations in the UK and elsewhere have flagged concerns about therapists leaning too heavily on AI. While some therapists see it as no different than consulting a textbook or supervision notes, the immediacy and scope of ChatGPT’s outputs raise questions about whether the tool is effectively shaping the course of therapy without the client’s awareness.

Clients’ reactions

The discovery that AI is involved in therapy often leads to distress. Clients report feeling blindsided, questioning whether their therapist is fully present, and worrying that their personal disclosures may not be kept private. In Declan’s case, the realization that his therapist was using ChatGPT live left him shaken and uncertain whether to continue care.

Some clients also bring AI into the room themselves, citing what ChatGPT has suggested about their condition or treatment. This dynamic can create tension if the therapist dismisses the AI’s guidance or, conversely, if the client perceives that AI-generated insights carry equal weight to professional expertise.

The underlying issue is not only about privacy but also about what makes therapy effective. The therapeutic alliance—the trust, empathy, and attunement between client and therapist—is widely regarded as one of the strongest predictors of positive outcomes. Any sense that technology is interfering with that connection risks undermining progress.

Ethical and professional risks

Several ethical questions are now at the center of the debate. First is transparency: should therapists be obligated to disclose when they use AI in treatment planning, note-taking, or in-session responses? Without informed consent, clients may feel misled or exploited.

Second is the reliability of AI advice. Research shows large language models can provide useful reflections, but they can also misinterpret context or generate inaccurate information. In mental health care, nuance matters—what might look like a useful cognitive-behavioral framing from AI could overlook critical elements of trauma history, cultural background, or relational dynamics.

Privacy is another pressing issue. Feeding sensitive material into a commercial AI tool raises risks around data storage, misuse, or exposure. Even if anonymized, the disclosure of deeply personal experiences to a third-party platform sits uneasily with the promise of confidentiality that therapy depends on.

Finally, liability remains uncertain. If a therapist uses AI guidance and it contributes to harm, accountability becomes murky. Does responsibility fall solely on the therapist, or does the platform bear some share? Current regulatory frameworks leave those questions largely unanswered.

Early regulatory responses

Some jurisdictions are beginning to take action. In Illinois, a recently passed law prohibits the use of AI in direct treatment decisions or client communications unless under the oversight of licensed professionals. The law reflects growing concern that AI may outpace existing ethical safeguards in mental health care.

Meanwhile, the Guardian reported that UK professional bodies have issued cautionary statements warning against overreliance on AI in therapy. They point out the risk of emotional dependence, where clients lean on AI responses outside of sessions instead of building resilience and self-reflection. They also note that AI often validates client statements without offering the necessary challenge or nuance that therapy requires.

The case for careful integration

Not all experts argue against AI outright. A study in Nature examined how ChatGPT might complement therapy, suggesting it could be useful for clients between sessions or for processing reflections like dreams or daily stressors. Importantly, the study emphasized that AI is not a replacement for professional care but may serve as a support tool if clients understand the context and boundaries of its use.

Therapists who advocate for AI tools often point to administrative relief. AI can streamline note-taking, reduce paperwork, and help practitioners organize complex case material. For overburdened mental health professionals, that efficiency is not trivial. But the key distinction lies in whether AI is used behind the scenes as an aid or introduced into the therapeutic process without acknowledgment.

What clients can do

For clients concerned about AI in therapy, transparency is the first step. Asking directly whether a therapist uses AI, and if so, how, can clarify expectations. Clients may wish to know whether their words are entered into AI tools, what data protections are in place, and whether consent is documented.

Clients should also pay attention to how therapy feels. If responses sound generic, scripted, or disconnected, that could be a sign AI is intruding where human presence should be central. Watch for statements starting ith “In a world where” and other common generic sounding phrases. On the other hand, if a therapist uses AI strictly for back-office functions like organizing notes, clients may not object as long as confidentiality is respected.

Conclusion

The quiet adoption of ChatGPT and similar tools by therapists is stirring both ethical debate and emotional reactions from clients. While AI may bring efficiencies and supplemental benefits, its unannounced use risks eroding the trust that underpins therapy. Clear disclosure, informed consent, and strict privacy safeguards are critical if AI is to have a role in mental health care. For now, the strongest consensus among experts is that AI may be helpful around the edges, but it should never replace the human presence, empathy, and accountability that clients seek in therapy.

Rich Tehrani serves as CEO of TMC and chairman of ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Feb 10-12, 2026 and is CEO of RT Advisors and is a Registered Representative (investment banker) with and offering securities through Four Points Capital Partners LLC (Four Points) (Member FINRA/SIPC). He handles capital/debt raises as well as M&A. RT Advisors is not owned by Four Points.

The above is not an endorsement or recommendation to buy/sell any security or sector mentioned. No companies mentioned above are current or past clients of RT Advisors – howebver Tehrani is the FusionScore.ai founder.

The views and opinions expressed above are those of the participants. While believed to be reliable, the information has not been independently verified for accuracy. Any broad, general statements made herein are provided for context only and should not be construed as exhaustive or universally applicable.

Portions of this article may have been developed with the assistance of artificial intelligence, which may have contributed to ideation, content generation, factual review, or editing.