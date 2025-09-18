Wildix and RoboReception Show AI’s Frontline Potential With £9M in Patient Value From 65 UK Clinics

Key Takeaways:

Joint AI rollout across 65 dental practices answered 50,000 calls with zero missed

Nearly £700,000 in new patient value captured since launch; £9M projected lifetime impact

96% of calls resolved by AI, cutting late cancellations by 75% and lifting booking rates to 70%

Practices gained back over 2,000 clinical hours as staff were freed from phone duties

Expansion already underway to 500+ clinics worldwide, with healthcare and retail flagged as growth areas

Wildix, a UCaaS provider, and RoboReception, a UK-based healthcare software developer, announced results from their joint AI receptionist rollout across 65 dental practices. Since launching in May 2025, the system has answered more than 50,000 calls without missing a single one, unlocking what the companies project as £9 million in patient value over time.

Delivered with Focus CX, a division of Focus Group, the deployment is powered by Wilma AI, Wildix’s embedded agentic AI layer. For dental practices long affected by missed calls and lost revenue, the results provide a measurable example of how agentic AI can reshape patient access while improving economics.

Missed calls have long been a weak spot for healthcare providers. Studies from Dental Lifestyles Magazine and GroupDentistryNow suggest over a third of new patient calls go unanswered, and many of those patients never call back. Even when they do, long wait times and low booking rates often prevent clinics from capturing revenue.

The Wildix–RoboReception system was built to address that bottleneck. It integrates directly into patient record systems and CRMs, books appointments, updates files in real time, and seamlessly escalates calls to staff when needed. Out of the 50,000 calls handled to date, 96 percent were fully resolved by AI while only 4 percent required escalation to a human receptionist.

Dr. Grant McAree, co-founder of RoboReception, explained the motivation behind the system: “We were never taught business at dental school, only how to serve patients. Yet every missed call meant a patient lost and pressure piling on our teams. I’ve lived that moment, drill in hand, while the phone rang unanswered. That’s why we built RoboReception, not a plug-and-play gadget, but a controllable system created by clinicians for clinicians. Together with Wildix, we’ve proven AI can work hand-in-hand with staff, giving practices back control and patients the access they deserve.”

The rollout has produced measurable returns. Clinics reported more than 2,000 staff hours redirected to patient care. Nearly £700,000 in new patient value was captured since launch, with projections of £2 million in the first year and £9 million across the lifecycle of patients booked. The system has also driven an increase in new bookings, with 500 new patients scheduled monthly and booking rates rising from 18 percent to 70 percent. Late cancellations were cut by 75 percent. The platform was also designed with full GDPR compliance, encrypted communications, and role-based access to ensure security.

The fact that the workflows were designed by practicing dentists has been a critical factor in adoption. Unlike generic chatbots, RoboReception offers industry-specific flows tailored to the realities of clinical operations. Dimitri Osler, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Wildix, commented: “The difference here is simple: this isn’t AI running wild, it’s AI designed hand-in-hand with clinicians and live in weeks. That’s why practices aren’t just trialing it, they’re scaling it to hundreds of sites. It shows AI can be safe, trusted and still completely game-changing for healthcare.”

One of the earliest proofs came when an 80-year-old patient successfully booked dentures after hours through the AI receptionist and later thanked the system. Another patient even left a five-star Google review praising the AI receptionist itself. These anecdotes illustrate that acceptance is not limited to younger demographics, but extends across patient populations.

Beyond anecdotes, clinics also reported that the system helped them avoid hiring additional front-desk staff, as RoboReception absorbed overflow call volume. This allowed practices to maintain lean teams without sacrificing service quality.

For industry observers, the deployment also reinforces a broader point about integration. As IDC’s Oru Mohiuddin has noted, customers are moving away from rigid either/or technology models and toward hybrid deployments where integration depth becomes the true differentiator. RoboReception plugs directly into records and scheduling systems, delivering both speed and accuracy in a way standalone bots often cannot.

Expansion is already underway. More than 500 practices globally, including in Ireland and Australia, are slated to adopt the system. Wildix has also positioned the rollout as a case study for how agentic AI can extend beyond healthcare into industries like retail where frontline interactions are critical.

Steve Osler, co-founder of Wildix, has been clear that AI adoption will have dual effects. As he has said, it would be disingenuous to suggest that AI will not replace certain repetitive roles. At the same time, he emphasizes that it will create higher-value opportunities that focus on trust, empathy, and decision-making—capabilities technology cannot replicate.

For Wildix, the success reinforces its strategy of embedding AI into UCaaS solutions designed for people-first outcomes. The company is expanding demonstrations of its AI portfolio, including at upcoming Partner Days, where use cases will span healthcare, retail, and other frontline industries.

For practices, the results go beyond efficiency. The deployment demonstrates how AI can reshape patient experiences, deliver measurable ROI, and give staff more time to focus on care rather than call management. With patient feedback that includes five-star reviews for the AI itself, the rollout provides a tangible example of how AI can be integrated in ways that work for both staff and patients.

Rich Tehrani is CEO of TMC and chairman of ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW

