Apple introduced the iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone yet, measuring just 5.6 mm with a titanium frame.

FusionScore.ai, which aggregates AI search rankings, shows that the iPhone 13 mini continues to dominate “light smartphone” rankings across AI systems despite being discontinued in 2023.

FusionScore’s analysis highlights Apple’s strength in this niche, suggesting the iPhone Air could reinforce the company’s leadership.

Competing devices from Samsung, Google, Asus, and Sony trail behind Apple in AI-driven rankings, underscoring the brand’s visibility advantagetop light smartphones.

Apple’s strategy with the iPhone Air may be less about creating a new category and more about extending its dominance in lightweight design.

Apple’s annual product launches often set the tone for the smartphone industry, and this year was no exception. At its September event today, the company unveiled the iPhone Air, its slimmest device yet. At just 5.6 mm thick and framed in titanium, Apple positioned the Air as a blend of elegance and strength—a device meant to capture attention not only for its design but also for its portability. With a starting price of $999 for the 256 GB model and availability beginning September 19, the phone is aimed at both loyal iPhone users and those seeking a lighter everyday device.

Apple’s Play: More Than Just Design

The decision to release a phone emphasizing thinness raises an important question: does Apple stand to gain significantly from reintroducing a lightweight focus into its lineup? For years, the company’s smartphones have steadily grown larger and more powerful, with the iPhone Pro series catering to heavy users and professionals. But the iPhone Air feels like a callback to Apple’s compact tradition.

The company previously addressed this segment through the iPhone 13 mini, a device beloved by a niche audience but ultimately discontinued in September 2023, shortly after the iPhone 15 series debuted. Apple no longer sells the mini new, though refurbished and used models remain available. In many ways, the iPhone Air can be viewed as a spiritual successor to the mini—except this time, Apple has emphasized lightness rather than compact size.

What AI Thinks: FusionScore’s Findings

To better understand how the new iPhone Air fits into the broader smartphone market, we turned to FusionScore.ai, a platform that aggregates rankings from leading AI systems—including OpenAI, Claude, Google Gemini, Copilot, and Perplexity—and adjusts them based on AI market share and reliability. The result is a composite score that reflects how products are perceived across AI-driven search and recommendation engines.

The latest FusionScore report on “best light smartphones,” generated on September 9, 2025, places Apple firmly at the top. Surprisingly, the iPhone 13 mini still ranked as the number one light smartphone across most AI platforms, even outperforming current offerings from Samsung, Google, and Asus.

The Continuity of Leadership

What makes this insight compelling is that, in the eyes of AI-driven search engines, Apple was already recognized as the leader in lightweight smartphone design before the iPhone Air was even announced. Despite the discontinuation of the iPhone 13 mini, AI platforms continue to surface it as the definitive example in this category.

That continuity suggests two things. First, Apple’s brand and design philosophy have left a lasting imprint on AI training data and rankings, which helps explain why older models remain highly visible. Second, by introducing the iPhone Air, Apple may be reinforcing an area where it already enjoys a clear leadership advantage.

Competitor Landscape

The FusionScore rankings also highlight the broader competitive landscape. Samsung’s foldable devices consistently appeared near the top, reflecting the company’s investment in portability through innovation in form factor. Google’s Pixel phones, particularly the Pixel 5 and 8, also ranked well, appealing to users seeking clean Android experiences in lighter packagestop light smartphones.

Asus, Sony, and Xiaomi rounded out the top tier with devices designed for compact power or vibrant displays, but none matched Apple’s consistency across AI platforms. In fact, according to the analysis on page 10 of the report, Apple achieved a top-three ranking in every AI system tested, a performance no other brand could replicate.

The Strategic Question

The real strategic question is whether Apple needed to release the iPhone Air to capture this market—or whether its existing reputation was enough. From a competitive standpoint, the Air may not open a completely new category, but it does update Apple’s relevance in the lightweight smartphone space.

For Apple, this move could be seen as cementing rather than reinventing. By offering a premium, ultrathin iPhone, the company ensures it remains front and center in a niche where competitors have gained ground with foldables and lighter Android models. It’s not a gamble on an untested category; it’s a reinforcement of leadership already recognized by AI-driven visibility metrics.

The Bottom Line

In the era of AI-driven search, perception matters as much as product performance. FusionScore’s analysis shows that Apple’s reputation for lightweight smartphones was already strong, even anchored to a discontinued model. The iPhone Air doesn’t need to establish Apple’s credibility in this space—it strengthens it.

For consumers, the iPhone Air represents a sleek new option that merges premium design with portability. For Apple, it’s a reminder that sometimes, leading isn’t about inventing entirely new categories, but about doubling down on areas where the brand is already seen as the standard-bearer.



