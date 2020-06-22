MetTel to Begin Selling Viasat Satellite Broadband

Last year we told you about Viasat’s impressive broadband solution with speeds of up to 100 Mbps. Last fall we told you they were expanding their channel program to Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel

Now, MetTel will offer Viasat’s satellite internet service as an option to the company’s business and government customer base, expanding MetTel’s coverage options in remote and difficult-to-reach locations. Viasat’s business internet service covers 96 percent of the U.S. population while MetTel’s converged network pools the connectivity of more than 70 national and local carriers across North America.

“We’re delighted to bring the MetTel network into the escalating space race for business,” said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. “Including Viasat’s satellite connectivity into our portfolio of advanced services, from primary connectivity to our Gartner-recognized, best-in-class SD-WAN solutions, allows us to provide customers more options for reliable, high-speed broadband communications.”

Cody Catalena, vice president and general manager, Global Business Solutions, Viasat

“Our agreement with MetTel will help businesses nationwide—who have encountered difficulty in getting an adequate broadband signal to remote sites—to now have a cost-effective option that can be deployed quickly,” said Cody Catalena, vice president and general manager, Global Business Solutions, Viasat. “With Viasat as part of MetTel’s business continuity solutions, customers get a more resilient service that combines traditional land-based connectivity with Viasat’s space-based internet.”

Viasat’s business internet service is typically installed within a three to five-day window from placing an order enabling expanding companies to connect remote branches quickly.

