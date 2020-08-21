Cyara to Provide CX Assurance for Twilio Flex

In the past we have written about Cyara providing CX assurance in the cloud as companies embark upon digital transformation. The company simulates real-world customer interactions and now works with Twilio and Twilio Flex contact center voice and digital applications to ensure they are performing as designed. Cyara takes an outside-in approach to contact center testing by emulating customer and agent actions to replicate defined customer flows. Cyara ensures that routing, data passing, IVR, or outbound dialing, work, without issues in voice quality, connections, prompts or latency. Every test call placed by Cyara is intelligent and documents test results automatically to provide real-time insights into performance and any potential issues that could impact CX.

Cyara is able to dramatically increase speed to market through more thorough and of course automated testing. In addition, it can automatically discover and document existing IVR applications. In addition, it provides automated functional, regression and load testing as well as agent routing and data passing applications built on Twilio products.

Using the platform, you gain insights into performance and how to address any issues. Did the call connect on time? Did the actual prompt match the expected prompt? Did the call get delivered to the right agent skill group with the right data? Were there any connectivity, voice quality or prompt issues signifying a VoIP problem? Cyara records it all, reports on it, and allows you to hear and benchmark your CX.

