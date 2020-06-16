eGain Messaging Hub Adds BYO-Bot Functionality

Omnichannel customer engagement solutions company eGain has added some great new features to its solution allowing third-party bots to better integrate into your contact center solution.

eGain’s Bring Your Own Bot (BYOB) architecture allows businesses to easily plug in their own bots where desired in the messaging journey. At the same time, those who want a turnkey solution for conversational automation can activate eGain’s Virtual Assistant. Conversation control can be handed off seamlessly across multiple bots and human agents while delivering a smart experience to consumers.

Unlike point solutions and API tool kits, the eGain Messaging Hub offers a complete set of capabilities for messaging-based conversational automation:

Connect

Interactive and push experiences via web chat, in-app messaging, Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, SMS, and WhatsApp. Open APIs to quickly connect via new messaging touchpoints.

Bring Your Own Bot (BYOB) architecture to plug in proprietary and third-party bots and to tap into new flexible workforce models like gig agents and crowdsourced experts.

AI-powered routing based on real-time conversational analytics, customer preference and business context, enhanced with machine learning.

Solve

Guided conversations with built-in Virtual Assistant, AI, and Knowledge for accurate and consistent handling of customer queries.

Rich customer experiences with payment support, deep links, structured response, map, and search. Solution automatically adapts to channel-specific features.

Process guidance knowhow maintained without IT involvement.

Optimize

Granular, connected analytics to optimize conversational effectiveness and operational efficiency.

Ashu Roy, eGain CEO

“Consumers love messaging, but businesses continue to struggle with channel silos and point tools,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “With eGain Messaging Hub, businesses can rise above the nitty-gritty to quickly deliver personalized, automated, messaging-based customer experiences across the enterprise.”

