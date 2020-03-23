Talkdesk Grows Team and Product Portfolio to Offer Complete Contact Center Solution

Talkdesk is well-positioned for the current state of global semi-quarantine thanks to Covid-19 Coronavirus. Their cloud-based contact center solution was recognized by our TMC team recognized back in 2015 the company had great technology when we selected the organization as a Contact Center Technology Award Winner.

Last year we had an exclusive interview with CEO Tiago Paiva where he explained how the company is differentiating with their enterprise contact center solution.

Much of the reason for our rapid growth is due to the fact that nobody likes their contact center solutions. Talkdesk CEO Tiago Paiva

Earlier this month the company appointed Charanya Kannan (CK) as the first Chief Product Officer and made her responsible for leading the 20-in-20 initiative, a bold move by Talkdesk to introduce 20 new products in the first 20 weeks of 2020. Kannan’s appointment closely follows the recent announcement of Kathie Johnson as the company’s first CMO.

In an exclusive interview with CK, she explained the company was launched in 2011 in the cloud based on microservices architecture which allows them to move quickly.

She detailed the company’s history, from voice to omnichannel and from contact center to customer experience and WFM.

Some of the new solutions as part of 20-in-20 include:

Virtual Agent:

Virtual Agent marries artificial intelligence with customer self-service by augmenting existing voice channels with predefined skills that evolve into conversational interactions

A self-service tool that enables customers to solve routine service issues any time of day, automatically scheduling follow up calls during after-hours interactions

Talkdesk Virtual Agent leverages the full suite of AI-infused contact solutions powered by Talkdesk iQ, to analyze customer intent and deliver natural responses based on interaction tone, topic, sentiment and acoustic analytics

Outbound Dialer Suite:

New native Predictive Dialer, powered by Talkdesk iQ, enables organizations to proactively connect with current and prospective customers, tripling or quadrupling connect rates over manual dialing

New Proactive Notifications automatically enables organizations to send personalized, relevant and timely notifications via phone or SMS in a fully agentless mode

Enhanced Salesforce Dialer integration now offers native preview and power dialing capabilities from within Salesforce in a seamlessly integrated environment

Business Transformation Services:

New operating model merges leading contact center operations practices and management services into a client-centric delivery solution

Talkdesk Business Transformation Services helps improve strategic KPIs such as First Contact Resolution, abandonment rate and cost of service

Based on nearly 2,000 contact center transformations, Talkdesk’s proven implementation methodology—along with training, adoption and support services—ensures customers see rapid results

CK spent some time on the company’s native mobile app which brings full contact center functions to agents – including contact and integration to CRM.

Finally – as a response to the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the service is now free for three months to try.

