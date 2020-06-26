LivePerson Integrates with Google’s Business Messages; Gets You Customers From Google Search and Maps

LivePerson, Inc., a global leader in conversational solutions has joined Google’s partner program to help brands launch on Business Messages, which lets customers initiate messaging conversations with businesses directly from Google Search and Maps.

Messaging allows customers to begin conversations when and where it’s convenient for them, pausing when needed and seamlessly picking up where they left off, just as they would when texting friends or family. By layering in automation and AI, brands can instantly respond to messages, swiftly answer questions and resolve customer intentions, and route more complex issues to agents.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically accelerated consumer interest in messaging, with conversation volume on LivePerson’s industry-leading Conversational Cloud platform increasing by approximately 40% since shelter-in-place and social distancing requirements were enacted.

Just two days ago, in fact, LivePerson released news stating consumer hold times are evaporating as consumers are shifting from phones to messaging

Google’s Business Messages further enhances brand-customer messaging interactions with rich features like carousels and photos that expand conversations to drive loyalty, purchasing, scheduling, and upselling.

Shruti Venugopal, Partnerships, Communications at Google

“We’re excited to have LivePerson integrate with Google’s Business Messages to help brands take advantage of the convenient yet personal connections that this messaging experience facilitates,” said Shruti Venugopal, Partnerships, Communications at Google.

LivePerson CEO and founder Rob LoCascio

“We’re delighted to announce that we’re supporting Google’s Business Messages, which enables us to learn and build with the technology, influence the roadmap and standards, and be among the first to offer our customers an upgraded messaging experience through Google Search and Maps,” said LivePerson CEO and founder Rob LoCascio. “By launching on these extremely popular entry points, brands can provide instant access to virtual assistants and experienced agents to get customers what they need more seamlessly than ever before.”

Google has become a de facto medium used by consumers to find companies and integrations like this, help brands better communicate with these consumers in the manner consumers prefer.

