SupportLogic Raises $12 Million for its AI-Powered Support Platform

Our favorite definition of future of work is AI enabling workers to become more productive and efficient. Just like Microsoft Excel empowered accountants to do things their pencil-pushing accounting ancestors never dreamed of, AI-powered everything is really the future of applications, services and business.

This is why SupportLogic just received $12 million in seed and Series A funding. The core of the platform is the ability to read tickets with NLP and AI allowing the system to predict outcomes and to provides proactive recommendations with intelligent workflows.

It can analyze an email and look for sentiment, customer impact, churn risk and product feedback signals among others. It can pick up cues like “lack of progress” or “not helpful.” See the bottom of the embedded page below to see how this works.

The company says it has enabled organizations to reduce their operational costs by 35%, reduce costly customer escalations and appeasements by up to 40% and reduce mean time to resolution by 25% while helping them to scale their teams and increase customer satisfaction. It syncs with existing ticketing systems, provides prescriptive recommendations, intelligent workflows, and seamless integration with collaboration software.

Some of its customers are Nutanix, Rubrik, and Databricks.

One of the company’s investors, Tim Guleri, managing partner at Sierra Ventures built two successful companies in the CRM space — Scopus was acquired by Siebel which is now part of Oracle and Octane Software was sold to Epiphany for $3.2 billion – now part of Infor.

This is perhaps the biggest endorsement – there are few people who get the market like Tim.

But then again, – adding AI to virtually all disciplines – when done correctly, makes companies more productive and efficient and anyone reading this post should see the power of using a platform like SupportLogic.

This is not to say, incumbent companies like Salesforce are sitting still – they also have huge AI bets – they have Einstein which does some of the same things.

Contact centers are seeing transformation not only from cloud but AI – making this the most disruptive time for the market. Perhaps even more so than the transition from mainframes to servers.

These are exciting times for sure!

