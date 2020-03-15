netsapiens, Grandstream Partner to Provide Complete VoIP Solution

At the past ITEXPO, in Febuary in South Florida, two of the many busy booths were Grandstream and netsapiens. Grandstream has been making award-winning endpoints for almost two-decades while netsapiens’ SNAP suite is a powerful cloud communications platform with features such as managed infrastructure, contact center live reporting, mobile UC and more.

The companies have tightened their relationship, Grandstream’s GRP series carrier-grade IP phones are now fully interoperable with the netsapiens platform and Grandstream will be a sponsor of the netsapiens user group meeting April 21-24 in San Diego, CA.

“We are excited to join forces with netsapiens to offer a powerful end-to-end VoIP solution to their partners throughout the world,” said David Li , CEO of Grandstream. “Our GRP series was designed specifically for service providers. They are the perfect endpoints for netsapiens partners to take on large projects as these sleek, next-generation devices are fully customizable and easily mass-deployed. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with netsapiens and their service provider community.”

Dave George, SVP of Revenue and CX, netsapiens

“netsapiens and Grandstream are facilitating better technical, marketing and sales engagement by working and collaborating together,” said Dave George, SVP of Revenue and CX, netsapiens, “Thus making it easier for our Service Providers to enhance their endpoints offerings, and, greatly improving the end-user customer experience. With more and more of our Service Providers utilizing Grandstream phones, and the latest GRP series having such a strong demand, we felt it time to formalize the relationship and further collaboration with Grandstream. It’s exciting and mutually beneficial having Grandstream participate in our upcoming User Group Meeting in San Diego next month, and to collaborate in future joint customer opportunities.”

Both companies are growing and the partnership is a win for netsapiens because it gives their customers more choice. For Grandstream, they get access to more carriers who buy in bulk.

