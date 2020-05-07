Arria NLG and BNY Mellon Partnership is a GameChanger

Suffice it to say we are blown away by this new partnership between Arria NLG, a leading provider of Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology, today announced a collaboration with The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (“BNY Mellon”) to help asset managers and asset owners transform data into actionable analytics. BNY Mellon Data and Analytics Solutions’ clients will now be able to unlock better insights from their data through the power of natural language generation.

The video at the bottom of this post shows the solution in action.

Arria NLG is a leader in the field of Natural Language Generation (NLG), a form of artificial intelligence, specializing in extracting insights from complex data sources and communicating that information in natural language (i.e. as if written or spoken by a human). Arria’s API architecture enables seamless integration with any BI, RPA or VOICE platform.

Maistering, which develops AI applications for enterprises, has announced it is integrating Arria NLG’s technology into its Master Collections portfolio. Maistering was looking to increase the value of its CXO Orchestration suite, Master Collections, which is designed to help business leaders run more effective operations through AI-driven insights. Arria NLG Studio 3.0, the latest iteration of its natural language platform, combines advanced language analytics with computational linguistics to narrate and add context to any data.

“Our natural language artificial intelligence technology helps generate automated, real-time insights and narratives in plain, easy-to-understand language directly from data,” said Sharon Daniels, CEO Arria NLG. “This collaboration helps our clients to generate consistent bias-free professional commentary, scale their data reporting operations and significantly reduce the time and effort in analyzing large volumes of data.”

Arria NLG combined with BNY Mellon’s financial technology experience will help clients to accelerate their data analysis and translate data into language and insights across investment data categories, including portfolio management, performance measurement and attribution analysis.

“We are excited to offer Arria’s NLG capabilities inside our leading platform to help clients meet compliance needs while responding to constant market and regulatory changes,” said Charles Teschner, Global Head of Data and Analytics Solutions, BNY Mellon. “This collaboration helps our clients to generate consistent bias-free professional commentary, scale their data reporting operations and significantly reduce the time and effort in analyzing large volumes of data.”

See how the solution works in the video below. It literally ingests massive amounts of data and makes sense of it via an actionable report you can use immediately.

