MAT by Massively.AI is the Conversational Marketing Future of Work

There are a lot of AI-based chatbot platforms out there and that is good thing as the market for these solutions is booming and thanks to Covid-19, it will not be slowing down any time soon. Chatbots are one of the definitions of the future of work as you may recall.

Massively.ai just announced MAT by Massively, which aims to empower businesses to build and instantly deploy custom AI Chatbot solutions without coding.

The no coding angle is great as it allows every company to participate in building chatbots. In addition, the company can build Conversational ads. In other words, MAT by Massively can also augment any digital ad campaign by enabling those ads with a two-way conversation. If a business is spending on digital ads, there is no reason not to make those ads conversational.

Massively.AI CEO Russell Ward

CEO Russell Ward says messaging is now an essential medium for meaningful personal relationships between brands and individuals. He thinks Massively’s track record for creating polished bots uniquely positions them to empower business entering this space.

Russel is somewhat unique in the tech world as he has a strong background in marketing and entertainment. This could really help the company differentiate.

Quite often tech founders make great products but don’t understand messaging and branding and subsequently see their products fail. Having a marketing background as a CEO can be a big differentiator.

Yours Truly TMC's Rich Tehrani speaks with Maddy Martin, Head of Growth & Education with Smith.ai discusses the company's chatbot and Future of Work Solutions at the #TechSuperShow 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale FL. This is a somewhat competitive solution.

MAT by Massively also automatically generates a unique code that can be embedded into any campaign creative, making what a company is already doing work harder for it by increasing engagement, generating better leads and enabling it to individualize messages.

The good news is the solution can grow with your organization since more advanced users can integrate external data sources that can deliver dynamic, customized, up-to-date answers on topics such as inventory availability or order status, as well as store preferences and response data for enhanced conversations.

