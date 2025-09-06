Porsche and Audi EVs Gain Full Access to Tesla’s Supercharger Network in North America

Key Takeaways:

Porsche EV drivers will be able to recharge at more than 23,500 Tesla Superchargers in North America beginning September 9, 2025.

Access requires a NACS-to-CCS adapter, supplied free for recent model years, complimentary for 2025 vehicles, and available for purchase for earlier models.

Audi EVs will follow later in September, starting with e-tron models.

Charging is initially managed via the Tesla app, with Porsche and Audi apps expected to integrate support in the coming months.

The move reflects a broader shift toward the Tesla-designed North American Charging Standard (NACS), now formalized as SAE J3400.

The North American electric vehicle market is moving toward greater charging compatibility, with Porsche and Audi announcing that their electric cars will soon have access to Tesla’s Supercharger network. Beginning September 9, 2025, Porsche drivers will be able to use more than 23,500 Tesla fast-charging points across the United States and Canada. Audi will follow later in the month, starting with select e-tron models.

we wonder how Tesla drivers will feel about the news as some current Superchargers facilities are often very full.

For Porsche, the rollout includes a carefully tiered adapter program. Owners of the upcoming 2026 Taycan and Macan EVs will receive a NACS-to-CCS adapter as standard equipment. Drivers of 2025 models will be offered the adapter at no cost, with notifications sent through the My Porsche app. Those with 2024 and earlier Taycans can purchase the adapter for $185 through Porsche’s online shop or dealerships. At launch, charging sessions will be activated using Tesla’s app, though Porsche’s app and plug-and-charge support are expected to follow soon.

Audi’s rollout is structured similarly, though the brand has not detailed specific adapter pricing or distribution. Its integration begins later in September, also requiring Tesla’s app for initial use before broader support is added to Audi’s in-car and mobile systems.

This development comes as the auto industry continues to consolidate around the North American Charging Standard. Originally developed by Tesla, the connector has since been adopted by multiple automakers and standardized as SAE J3400. The shift is intended to simplify charging infrastructure for drivers and encourage interoperability across brands, easing one of the key pain points of EV adoption.

Industry analysts point out that while the move gives Porsche and Audi customers more choice, it is still an early stage of integration. Adapters and app-based activation mean that seamless plug-and-charge is not yet universal. Over time, however, drivers can expect a smoother process as automakers roll out updates and standardize hardware on future EVs.

For Tesla, opening its network to other brands broadens utilization of its extensive infrastructure and generates new revenue streams. For Porsche and Audi, access helps address concerns from buyers who have long worried about charging availability on longer trips, especially in regions where their own branded networks are limited.

A Porsche executive described the change as part of a broader strategy: “We are dedicated to giving our customers choice and confidence in their ability to travel long distances with ease,” the company said in its announcement. The brand emphasized that charging flexibility is a key factor in EV adoption, particularly for performance-oriented models like the Taycan and Macan.

Audi echoed a similar sentiment, noting that access to Tesla’s chargers complements its ongoing investments in partnerships and in-house charging services. “Providing more options for our customers strengthens the overall EV ecosystem,” the company explained.

The opening of Tesla’s Supercharger network to more automakers also signals an acceleration of efforts to standardize charging across North America. Until recently, non-Tesla EV owners often had to rely on fragmented networks with varying speeds and availability. By joining the Supercharger ecosystem, Porsche and Audi give their drivers access to reliable fast charging in thousands of locations, from urban centers to highway corridors.

For consumers, this interoperability may ease concerns that charging infrastructure is a barrier to buying an EV. For the industry, it highlights how cooperation among competitors can help accelerate adoption while still leaving room for differentiation in design, performance, and customer experience.

As more automakers integrate with Tesla’s charging standard, drivers can expect further announcements about adapters, in-car integration, and eventual hardware updates. For now, Porsche and Audi owners stand to benefit from one of the most widely available fast-charging networks on the continent, signaling that the era of isolated charging ecosystems is giving way to broader collaboration.