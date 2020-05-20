128 Technology Improves Scale, Savings and Seamless App Fabrics for SD-WAN, Multi-Cloud and IoT

SD-WAN leader 128 Technology is deploying a new software release for its Session Smart Router with enhancements for SD-Branch, remote work and 5G that delivers improved scale and economics for SD-WAN. The software boosts deployment scale to thousands of sites, the capacity of head-end routers, and accelerates CPE hardware performance, helping companies achieve their digital transformation initiatives faster. It will also help lower bandwidth usage, hardware costs and create overall savings for capital and operating expenditures.

This past January we reported on the company’s solution being offered by Softbank.

Your’s Truly TMC’s Rich Tehrani spoke with Mark Vella, VP of Business Development & Alliances at 128 Technology at the #TechSuperShow 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale FL

Following this news of a large carrier win, at the TECHSUPERSHOW in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in an exclusive interview, Mark Vella, VP of Business Development & Alliances at 128 Technology told us they were being rolled out in many large organizations.

This interview segues nicely into today’s news.

128 Technology’s Session Smart Router increases network simplicity and agility by eliminating tunnels and providing session-awareness between endpoints. The 128T Networking Platform puts organizations in control of session directionality, while offering fine-grained segmentation and encryption of all data in motion.

The software enhancements will expand on these current offerings and focus on three areas:

SD-Branch : Enhancements to SD-Branch focus on automation and connection of the branch. This includes enabling Layer 2 Connections over any uplink, simplifying sites by removing MPLS customer edge (CE) routers as well as removing expensive MPLS pseudowires and using multipath resiliency. 128 Technology is also working with Alexa, an Amazon.com company, to ensure automated application categorization, perform server health checks and more.

: Enhancements to SD-Branch focus on automation and connection of the branch. This includes enabling Layer 2 Connections over any uplink, simplifying sites by removing MPLS customer edge (CE) routers as well as removing expensive MPLS pseudowires and using multipath resiliency. 128 Technology is also working with Alexa, an Amazon.com company, to ensure automated application categorization, perform server health checks and more. Remote Work: Companies need to provide flexible, secure, and productive work from home environments. With a new hybrid SD-WAN approach, 128 Technology now supports secure connectivity from end-user devices, enables IoT connections from embedded devices and state-of-the-art cryptography for high-speed connections. The software enhancements allow 128 Technology to provide universal WFH connectivity as well as supplement cloud-centric or home-appliance solutions where specialized solutions by worker classification are more economical.

5G: Despite the massive bandwidth increases 5G is expected to achieve, the same old legacy network technology will not allow the technology to reach its full potential. 128 Technology’s new 5G capabilities support multi-access edge computing (MEC) and mobility. This allows for discovery of services located closest to the user and offers network slicing based on individual application needs. It also supports session continuity during mobility events, removes overhead from the core and offers seamless high-speed session failovers in case of failures.

Todd Zittrouer, CEO, Momentum Telecom

“Partnering with 128 Technology enables us to profitably expand our service offerings and improve customer responsiveness,” said Todd Zittrouer, CEO, Momentum Telecom, a premier provider of Cloud Voice, Network Solutions, and Unified Communications. “128 Technology’s solution enables us to offer new, differentiated services for our customers with faster time to deployment and improved customer response time.”

Andy Ory, co-founder and CEO, 128 Technology

“The last thing companies should be worried about right now is high WAN costs that could be compounding the impacts of an unstable financial time,” said Andy Ory, co-founder and CEO, 128 Technology. “However, the reality is, traditional VPN solutions for WFH environments can be complex and difficult to scale. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis and recent shift to remote work have led us to accelerate our software enhancements, especially when it comes to business continuity, and our new hybrid SD-WAN approach will allow companies provide flexible, secure, and productive WFH environments for their employees.”

