Adaptiv Networks: The New Era of Simplified SD-WAN for Small Businesses

As the CEO of Adaptiv Networks, Bernard Breton is leading the way in simplifying and enhancing SD-WAN solutions for SMEs. On the back of three years of R&D and a $10M investment, Adaptiv has released its new generation product, Version 8, redefining the company’s SD-WAN stack.

He said in an in-person interview, “Sub 5k users businesses don’t need the complexity, but they certainly need the outcome of SD-WAN,” Bernard explained. He believes that burying these businesses in complex projects they cannot deploy or support only leads to higher costs. With the Version 8, Breton states, “We continue our quest to bring simplicity, performance, and security to these enterprises.”

The new product has been well-received. “We’ve received great feedback,” Bernard shared, also revealing a new relationship with Telesystem, which was made possible by the simplicity and breadth of functionality offered by Version 8. Telesystem’s Chief Revenue Officer, Bruce Wirt, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, praising Adaptiv’s SD-WAN and SASE solutions for their agility, reliability, and end-to-end network visibility and control. Breton echoed this sentiment, noting how their joint venture is transforming the SD-WAN market landscape.

Bernard Breton

Breton disclosed that a SASE solution is due to be launched this summer, which will work in harmony with all their existing SD-WAN products including their product ‘My Connect‘. This ZTNA client also functions as an SD-WAN solution for remote workers, eliminating the need for a device. It features link conditioning and multi-link and multi-link failover, delivering security and quality posture away from the office. “As mobile work has exploded, you want a level of experience and security similar at home and in the office,” Breton added.

On the topic of competition, Breton acknowledges that Velocloud may be their closest competitor, but insists that Adaptiv stands apart in affordability, simplicity, and suitability for smaller customers. “We think we have the best ease of use in the market and capabilities that are equal to others,” he affirmed.

Adaptiv’s offering allows for split tunneling, providing SD-WAN protections for traffic such as UCaaS and CRM, among others, while offloading non-business traffic. With the ability to apply policies swiftly, MSPs can maintain volume while remaining profitable, fulfilling a crucial requirement for the SME market.

The company is currently working with a Canadian partner with 6,000 customers, aiming to sign 1,000 a year. Breton shares, “They think three-quarters will be cookie-cutter customers like restaurants. These clients can’t afford a high-maintenance network but we have a solution that combines quality with simplicity.”

Over the next 12 months, Adaptiv will focus on providing focus and attention to its 12 launch partners while also progressing with their SASE initiative. Bernard likens this to “Having a new kid – helping him grow”. While the network is already ahead of the UI, the aim is to simplify it for partners without requiring them to be experts, he explained.

“We expect to have a fully automated solution in the future,” Breton shares, “Based on the link patterns, we can determine the best approach – such as aggressive or laid back, etc.”

For Adaptiv Networks and Bernard Breton, the goal is clear: delivering high-performance SD-WAN solutions that are simple, affordable, and effective for SMEs. With their new products and partnerships, they seem to be on their way to achieving it.

See our latest video interview with Bernard at ITEXPO this past February and come visit them in their booth at the next ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Feb 13-15, 2024, Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Aside from his role as CEO of TMC and chairman of ITEXPO, Rich Tehrani is CEO of RT Advisors and a Registered Representative with and offering securities through Four Points Capital Partners LLC (Four Points) (Member FINRA/SIPC). RT Advisors is not owned by Four Points.

RT-Advisors continues its mission of assisting tech companies in M&A and capital raising using our unique tech media background and relationships to aid companies to optimally position themselves. In addition, as of late we have been increasingly assisting fast-growing tech companies in obtaining non-dilutive capital. Please let us know if we can be of assistance. The above is not an endorsement or recommendation to buy/sell any security or sector mentioned. No companies mentioned above are current or past clients of RT Advisors.