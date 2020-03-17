Ekinops Launches Compose and a New Suite of Software Products

EKINOPS just announced the launch of a new software brand, Compose, which brings the company’s network access and optical transport software products together.

This past December, we broke the news on the company’s new mid-range router which supports 10Gbps bidirectional WAN connectivity and SD-WAN.

Philippe Mouin, Chief Operating Officer in charge of Access Products and Services at Ekinops

“The ONE3540 platform has been specifically designed to help operators transform the connectivity problem into a revenue opportunity,” comments Philippe Mouin, Chief Operating Officer in charge of Access Products and Services at Ekinops said at the time. “

Compose enables operators to expand their service portfolio with software- defined network solutions compatible with both Ekinops and third-party platforms. Compose includes virtualization functions, SD-WAN and provides guaranteed compatibility with an Ekinops-certified ecosystem of over 30 of the most widely used VNFs on the market today. The new brand also includes the software elements of Ekinops’ existing Ekinops360 and OneAccess portfolios, the optical transport and network access platforms respectively.

The Compose launch reflects Ekinops’ momentum in its software business following a near-doubling of its sales in 2019.

Didier Brédy, CEO at Ekinops

“This is an important strategic move for Ekinops,” comments Didier Brédy, CEO at Ekinops. “To support enterprise digital transformation, networks are becoming increasingly software-defined. Compose is our answer. Our software offering helps service providers supplement their connectivity portfolio with new value-added services such as SD-WAN, security and quality of service. All, of course, tightly integrated with our connectivity products.”

“Our Compose line stands on three pillars which, in a way, define Ekinops: simplicity, openness and affordability. Our approach enables our customers to stay in control of their migration to the software-defined world, while ensuring continued support for their vital legacy products and services.”



At the heart of Compose lies OneOS6, the modular software solution enabling a full range of built-in software services that can be activated remotely and on-demand. Fully open, supporting network automation and programmability, OneOS6 transforms any of Ekinops’ own and third-party hardware into a multi-service platform.

Utilizing OneOS6, Ekinops has launched an SD-WAN solution directly extended from a market-proven routing function. SD-WAN Xpress is a truly multi-tier, multi-tenant, one-box solution, now available for any OneOS6-enabled hardware platform. Xpress provides a new, simplified mode of SD-WAN deployment together with a competitive pricing model.

Perhaps what we find most impressive is EKINOPS customers deploying OneOS6 capable CPE devices can offer SD-WAN to their installed base through a simple license activation. It simplifies customer deployment, spares management, hardware qualification and the overall integration within its OSS/BSS.

