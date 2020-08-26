McAfee, Fusion Connect, Fortinet 128 Technology, HughesON, Metadata Engineering and Aryaka make August a Big Month for SD-WAN

It has been a busy summer for the SD-WAN market with a tremendous amount of news – especially in August, when the news flow typically is slower.

McAfee announced significant enhancements to its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution delivered by MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) by launching easy-to-use integrations with third-party Software-Defined Wide Area Networking solutions, and extending its UCE platform to enable global strategic partners to deliver managed SASE offerings. In addition, McAfee continues its engagement with leading global service providers Atos and BT to offer a range of managed Web, CASB, and SASE offerings to help organizations who are struggling with the challenges of digital transformation.

Ash Kulkarni, executive vice president and chief product officer of the enterprise business group at McAfee said the company is committed to helping customers securely move their operations to the cloud and help their employees to work from wherever they are in these times.

The company has now certified interoperability with six SD-WAN vendors, including Viptela/Cisco, VeloCloud VMware and Citrix, with even deeper partnerships forged with Silver Peak, Fortinet, and Versa Networks through McAfee’s Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) program.

Fusion Connect has announced they will provide Fortinet-based SD-WAN. John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet said their offering delivers self-healing SD-WAN capabilities, advanced routing, and advanced security in a single solution. As a reminder, Fusion has a new CEO Brian Crotty. Our colleague Erik Linask wrote about the news in some detail this past May. He worked at Sungard Availability Services and Broadview Networks prior to taking this role.

I called Fortinet a partnership master this past December and it is worth noting they work with both McAfee and Fusion Connect – they seem to be making all the right connections (pun intended). 🙂

HughesOn and Metadata Engineering participated in the world’s first SASE Summit to discuss how SD-WAN is morphing to SASE and why companies need to merge security with their networking solutions.

128 Technology also participated in the SASE Summit to discuss how SASE is essential in every company’s digital transformation journey.

Bigleaf Networks, realizing the importance of the channel has introduced new MSP-friendly SD-WAN pricing models. There is a new standardized, tiered pricing model and high-volume partners will receive aggressive volume discounts.

Kentik released a new Hybrid Map which allows NetOps teams to see all networks in one place – even if they are not owned. this includes WAN, SD-WAn and the internet.

Ananda Networks came out of stealth with a secure global LAN solution (SG-LAN). It is a combination of SASE and SD-WAN and part network-as-a-service (NaaS).

Megaport, a leading NaaS provider is adding the ability to integrate with SD-WAN companies, starting with Cisco as part of their new Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE) solution. This is big news as NaaS solutions need to have the application awareness and guaranteed QoS levels which SD-WAN brings to the table.

MEF has been very active in the SD-WAN space and their new 3.0 specification includes SASE – as it should,.

Masergy released its market trends report which shows how the pandemic has affected IT spending. This year, 56 percent of respondents said they are piloting, installing, or upgrading SD-WAN installations. In 2017, that number was 35 percent.

Aruba had a win with its SD-Branch solution… Videotron will use it to enable an improved version of its high-speed guaranteed internet service.

SonicWall announced new zero touch-enabled, multi-gigabit SonicWall TZ firewalls with SD-Branch capabilities, along with a redesigned cloud-native management console that helps streamline operations through fresh and modern user interfaces.

VIAVI Solutions released a report and 73 percent of respondents revealed that security professionals need comprehensive visibility into network infrastructure to enhance cybersecurity efforts and speed remediation.

Adaptiv Networks had a big win with Atlantic Canada as a new customer. CEO Bernard Breton said he and his team are focused are offering organizations the opportunity to transform with next-generation technology.

Windstream launched a next-generation firewall (NGFW) to help fortify SD-WAN. An additional benefit of Windstream Enterprise’s VNF is its ability to be co-managed and integrated via WE Connect, the award-winning network management portal that gives customers a single pane of glass to see all security, network, and voice service information as well as account detail.

Fuze added SD-WAN certification. including Aryaka, Cato Networks, Silver Peak, and 128 Technology, to ensure the highest quality connectivity to the Fuze network. By certifying these partners, Fuze customers benefit from the advantages of SD-WAN-reduced costs, increased agility, and enhanced support for cloud-based applications-all while ensuring the network is properly configured for a successful UCaaS deployment.

Speaking of Aryaka, the company debuted at 2778 on the Inc. Magazine 5000 list.

VMware introduced new and expanded Digital Workspace capabilities to empower customers, help improve business resilience, and prepare for the new distributed, hybrid workforce of the future. These capabilities include a suite of new workplace solutions and new features in VMware Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub built specifically to help customers bring employees back to the office safely. Additional security features from VMware technologies across the network, like NSX Advanced Load Balancer (Avi Networks) and VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud, can be leveraged by VMware Horizon.

Criterion Networks, a leading network transformation enabler for managed service providers and enterprises, announced it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification for its Criterion SDCloud platform.

Telco Systems developed a uCPE proof-of-concept (PoC) together with Vodafone Group and its ecosystem partners Arm and NXP Semiconductors based on its NFVTime solution. During the PoC, the NFVTime uCPE demonstrated support for multiple enterprise services, including SD-WAN, routing and firewall, along with the ability to easily add or subtract additional enterprise services. Multiple applications were also launched and tested on the NFVTime hybrid virtualization and container platform.

Momentum Telecom won the 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award. The company tailors each SD-WAN solution by leveraging its extensive network connectivity options, including fiber, Wi-Fi and LTE wireless, along with best-in-class hardware. This ensures that enterprise customers have the network speed and reliability necessary for seamless communications and business continuity.

If there is a trend here it is SD-WAN is growing fast, morphing into SASE and partnerships rule.

