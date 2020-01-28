Open Systems Acquires Sqooba to Boost Managed SD-WAN and Cybersecurity Solutions

Last October, we broke the news Open Systems was partnering with ITEXPO exhibitor Telarus on SD-WAN and SOC as a service. In addition, we reported they deepened their Microsoft Azure Virtual LAN integration.

Today, Open Systems has added new capabilities to its platform with the acquisition of Sqooba, a Swiss-based leader in big data analytics. Sqooba uses AI and ML to provide real-time visibility across enterprise operations and business applications.

The value-add provided by Sqooba enables renewable energy companies to collect data from wind turbines to improve asset management, a large airport ground services company to optimize logistics, a number of retailers to enhance customer experience, and network and security companies to improve operations.

Jeff Brown, CEO of Open Systems

“Sqooba’s extensive analytics capability is a natural addition to the broad network and security components of our SASE platform and will help us deliver business-critical insights to our customers. Acquiring Sqooba accelerates the 20-year lead we have over our competitors in developing our platform’s managed SD-WAN and security as a service,” said Jeff Brown, CEO of Open Systems. “The combination of our managed network and security solution with Sqooba’s analytics expertise will enable enterprises to gain real-time visibility into network and application performance, laying the foundation for a transition to a full SASE architecture.”

To learn more about Jeff’s vision, see our exclusive interview from last September when he joined the company.

Daniel Neuhaus, CEO of Sqooba

“We’re very excited to join Open Systems to bring analytics capability to their SASE platform to give customers a unified view into their network and applications performance and security posture to empower their organizations,” said Daniel Neuhaus, CEO of Sqooba.

Neuhaus will continue in his current role, and Sqooba will operate as a subsidiary of Open Systems with offices in Bern, Switzerland, housing 30+ data scientists, machine learning and software engineers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SASE is the convergence of networking and security that is delivered as a service from the cloud to an enterprise’s network edge. This solution supports enterprises’ digital transformations and their increasing use of mobile devices, edge computing and the cloud by minimizing latency and other issues that impact application performance.

Open Systems has made an acquisition that furthers its vision of cybersecurity and SD-WAN converging. Other companies are seeing this trend as well. Last November we reported Palo Alto Networks getting into the SD-WAN space. We can expect to see this convergence continue over time.

