SD-WAN Expo Exhibitor CloudGenix Modernizes Nation’s Oldest Caterpillar Dealer’s Branch Office Infrastructure

Big news for SD-WAN Expo exhibitor CloudGenix. Yancey Bros. Co. has selected them to update the company’s remote office needs with CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN. After implementation, the increased availability and uptime will save Yancey Bros., the nation’s oldest Caterpillar dealer, more than $150K per year.

The news follows up on other impressive accomplishments from CloudGenix. Earlier this month we broke the news they partnered with Diamond Crystal Brands. In August, their SD-WAN solution and CloudBlades were integrated with Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN.

In tech, we tend to applaud a company that makes it a few decades. Get this – Yancey Bros. has been open for business in Georgia since 1914! They serve their customers in construction, roadbuilding, mining, agriculture, and more by providing them with quality diesel engine products, parts and service. Today, the company’s divisions include machine, engine, rental engineered solutions, and bus sales and service as the Blue Bird Corp. dealership across Georgia.

Steve Seidner, CIO of Yancey Bros

The company’s IT team of 12 supports over 30 remote office sites and 1500 employees. There are no tech employees at the remote sites. It is crucial for Yancey Bros’. business that each remote office has reliable network, security, voice, performance management, operational manageability, and that the company’s tech team understands the network traffic. As the company grows — acquiring, leasing, or constructing branch offices — the network gets more complicated. According to Steve Seidner, CIO of Yancey Bros, “When we acquire a branch, we likely will deal with a new network provider. In rural Georgia, for example, we may have to custom run our own fiber.”

As an offering through their telco provider, Seidner’s team had been using SD-WAN from VeloCloud. The bundled package meant that the telco handled configuration which created problems when a VeloCloud-related outage occurred. To better handle their network complexity and improve quality of service, Seidner started looking at other SD-WAN providers. With continued growth, they needed flexibility, reliability, and to move from expensive MPLS and one provider to multiple partners for backup redundancy and low-cost connectivity.

During this process, several partners and companies recommended CloudGenix SD-WAN to Seidner based on their own recent implementations. As a family-owned company and one that promotes a positive family culture, the technical team needed an SD-WAN partner who not only could deliver the technical components but understood these specific company values. According to Seidner, “We dug into the weeds and thoroughly vetted CloudGenix. During initial discussions, the team really liked the CloudGenix team and the approachability of the CEO. We felt a real partnership from the beginning and decided to move forward together.”

Seidner noted the implementation with CloudGenix was very clean. The process started in one branch to unravel the SD-WAN that was in place. Implementation was completed in a few weeks, and after one branch was complete and the template built, the team easily replicated the process across the remaining 30 branches.

Yancey Bros. is now able to work with three cable providers and three major telcos. Seidner’s team manages all branches easier and if a line goes down, business does not stop.

“After a little over a year with CloudGenix, our uptime has increased significantly, and we have more control. They have proven to understand voice and application behavior and are able to adapt to changing network conditions. We have achieved our goal of not being limited to one provider. We needed high availability more than anything else, and CloudGenix has given us the secondary benefits of increasing speed and lowering cost – we have realized more than $150,000 savings moving to SD-WAN with CloudGenix,” added Seidner.

Seidner and his team have future plans to work with CloudGenix and its cloud-based security products ecosystem where apps can be shared and protected at the cloud level.

Kumar Ramachandran, Founder and CEO, CloudGenix

“We are continuing to execute on our vision of delivering Autonomous SD-WAN to our customers, enabling them to specify application policies aligned to their business and letting the infrastructure choreograph itself. We value Yancey Bros. and engaging with them for Autonomous SD-WAN. We couldn’t be more thankful to Yancey Bros. and look forward to continuing to work with them,” said Kumar Ramachandran, Founder and CEO, CloudGenix.

CloudGenix makes the cloud-delivered branch possible by providing an Autonomous SD-WAN. Enterprises gain cloud-scale economics for the branch with the freedom to use any WAN, any cloud, and any best-of-breed infrastructure service. CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN uses global intelligence to deliver performance and security SLAs for all applications over any WAN-type. By providing app-policies aligned to business intent, direct access to multi-cloud and dev-ops frameworks, the Autonomous WAN delivers productivity gains and cost-savings compared to other SD-WAN alternatives.

“The true beauty of CloudGenix is their excellent customer support and Kumar, the CEO, was personally involved the whole way. People aren’t numbers. When you get this level of attention and commitment from a partner, who works to understand what you need, this helps a lot. We want to know everything we can about our network data so we can adjust policies and route appropriately if needed. Understanding what’s going across the network helps overall business. CloudGenix just makes it all work smoothly,” said Seidner.

