SD-WAN Expo Exhibitor Martello Enables CoronaVirus-Inspired Teleworking for Mitel Users

Recently we were interviewed by the talented Asieh Namdar of CGTN. We mentioned SD-WAN will be one of the technologies benefitting from the current trend towards telecommuting inspired by the CoronaVirus scare.

To that end, SD-WAN Expo exhibitor Martello is working with Mitel partner VoIP Networks to ensure customers are able to collaborate effectively using video conferencing.

TMC’s Rich Tehrani speaks with Sebastien Tellier, Channel Program Director of Martello at the SD-WAN Expo, part of the #TechSuperShow 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale FL.

VOIP Networks is also using Martello’s software for remote access to customer networks to reduce travel for its own staff when addressing customer problems.

Martello had a very busy booth at the recent SD-WAN EXPO, part of the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW which included MSP-EXPO

John Collins, CTO at VOIP Networks

“Martello’s technology is a facilitator of remote communication and remote problem resolution. By constantly monitoring and managing the performance of Mitel collaboration and communication services, the user has a smooth experience every time and we know the service will perform as expected, without the need to travel to a customer’s site if issues arise,” said John Collins, CTO at VOIP Networks.

Mona Abou-Sayed, Vice President of Collaboration & Applications at Mitel

“Mitel’s customers are ready to collaborate from anywhere in the world, whether on a voice call or video conference,” said Mona Abou-Sayed, Vice President of Collaboration & Applications at Mitel. “By partnering with Martello, we have given our customers additional assurance that these services will perform reliably on any network infrastructure so that businesses remain productive under a range of different conditions.”

Martello CEO John Proctor

Martello CEO John Proctor highlight’s Mitel’s leadership when it comes to delivering the tools its customers need to stay competitive: “Mitel has continued to evolve its cloud collaboration and communication platform, and has recognized the importance of delivering a stellar user experience for these critical remote working tools,” said Mr. Proctor. “As businesses struggle with disruptions related to COVID-19, Mitel customers are very well positioned to facilitate remote work and ensure continued productivity.”

We have seen reports of voice networks faltering under the heavy burden of so many users on the public internet. SD-WAN solutions are the perfect way to ensure the quality of service is maintained as the needs of the organization are met…

Whether the CoronaVirus concerns leading to increased teleworking persist or not, the flexibility provided by SD-WAN will provide lasting benefits to organizations that deploy such solutions.

