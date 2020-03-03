SD-WAN Helps With CoronaVirus Inspired Telecommuting and Aryaka Has an Offer for You

If you saw our video interview with the talented Asieh Namdar of CGTN last week, you know we mentioned SD-WAN as one of the technologies to benefit from telecommuting – caused by the CoronaVirus scare. The inherent flexibility SD-WAN provides makes it a perfect complement to the dynamic nature of traffic flows which work-from-home scenarios demand.

SD-WAN Expo exhibitor Aryaka saw tremendous interest at the recent event which is part of the #TECHSUPERSHOW in South Florida. The company has been on the leading edge of SD-WAN for over a decade.

We just caught up with Dave Ginsburg, VP of Product Solutions Marketing at the show for an exclusive interview where he explained the company’s new tagline is the “Cloud-First WAN company.”

Aryaka wants to help companies struggling to deal with the rapid growth of unexpected telecommuting. As a result, they are announcing a limited time offer for their Secure Remote Access solution. Specifically, a free VPN concentrator domain license with new qualifying purchases of the Aryaka SmartSecure Remote Access solution, with the promotion valid until April 30 for both new and existing customers.

Shashi Kiran, CMO of Aryaka

“Most companies offer some type of remote VPN solution, but they were never designed for ‘peak capacity’, i.e. to scale for the present situation when nearly all the employees in a region are working remotely. As a result, local VPN servers are getting overloaded with the number of connections and amount of traffic required to support such a large increase in demand, impacting employee productivity,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO of Aryaka. “Business continuity operations require telecommuters to be productive and served by the best possible application experience. The Aryaka Secure Remote Access Solution delivers a global HOV lane for telecommuters and helps enterprises deal with this situation without significant infrastructure investment or time delays.”

For those companies already struggling to accommodate the sharp increase in remote VPN access, Aryaka’s solution can be implemented—remotely—in minutes, without any hardware or software requirements. The solution allows remote users to connect to any corporate VPN server in the world, making it easily scalable for customer IT departments, while also giving complete transparency and visibility into the network traffic being carried.

Contact the company for details and be sure to tell them Tehrani.com sent you.

See the only Tech and SD-WAN vendors that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

See 50+ SD-WAN vendors and hundreds more – this the largest number of SD-WAN companies anywhere.

Join others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated SD-WAN Expo, AIOps Expo and MSP Expo…

Come to the Digital Transformation Event! Feb 9-12, 2021, Miami. Register now.