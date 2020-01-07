Why Silver Peak Appointed Ian Whiting President of Global Field Operations

Yesterday we detailed the main benefits of SD-WAN… If you aren’t familiar, SD-WAN is eating the WAN the way software is eating the world.

Some of the benefits we discussed are enabling digital transformation, business continuity and increasing network flexibility.

As a reminder, a few SD-WAN funding stories we’ve covered recently are Bigleaf for $21M, Aryaka for $50M and 128 Technology for $30M.

Investors – while not infallible are expecting continued growth in the space.

Moreover, news of customer wins are increasing.

One of the companies we have reported on numerous times as of late is Silver Peak.

Ian Whiting President, Global Field Operations, Silver Peak

In June we reported they expanded their reach with NSC Global, In October, they surpassed 1,500 production SD-WAN customers, in December they deployed at over 10,000 sites and tightened their Ciena relationship combining NFV and uCPE.

They just announced the appointment of Ian Whiting to the role of president, global field operations. He will lead direct and indirect sales, sales operations and all aspects of the company’s go-to-market strategy for channel and service provider partners. Whiting reports directly to Founder and CEO David Hughes.

Silver Peak Founder and CEO David Hughes

“I am thrilled to join a company at the forefront of innovation in a rapidly growing and evolving market like SD-WAN,” said Ian. “Having an industry-leading product that meets and, in many cases, exceeds market expectations provides us with a strong foundation to accelerate and scale out our go-to-market activities with a balance of direct end customer engagements and an unwavering commitment to our global channel and service provider partners. Strategic partnerships are critical to our success and only by partnering with the best of the best will we fully capitalize on the enormous opportunity in front of us and assure our customer’s WAN transformation initiatives are successful.”

The company has an incredible opportunity ahead of it as it has proven itself in large deployments and can now expand into other segments of the market.

In an exclusive interview with Ian, he told us companies are investing a great deal of money in “cloudification.” As a result, they need a new and modern, cloud-first network solution.

“How do we support that move to cloud?” he asked. “The trend of pushing a multiplicity of boxes is over,” he continued. SD-WAN brings an opportunity to consolidate and retire some of this legacy equipment,” he concluded.

He was referring to firewalling, segmentation and provisioning in the cloud. He went on to explain this move reduces IT overhead and complexity.

The next phase of growth for the company is to tap MSPs including carriers.

One of the biggest differentiators they see in the market is their laser-focus on SD-WAN as opposed to large legacy competitors pushing existing solutions.

We brought up the term SD-Internet and Ian seemed to like it. “We work to make the internet as good as traditional broadband circuits,” he exclaimed.

In all, they say the addressable market is currently worth about $100 billion; the size of the WAN market when you include broadband services. Much of this spend will transition to SD-WAN over time they believe.

Silver Peak is positioned well as they have a solid base of large customers and relationships with large tech partners.

They will now leverage this success as they focus on the MSP market, carriers and a broader range of companies.

In all, this is a smart strategy and the only challenge they will face is the absolute slew of new entrants coming into the market and the funding these companies have to help them grow.

What this ensures is a great number of solid choices for resellers and companies as well as investments in R&D to ensure the technology keeps getting better.

Seizing the tremendous SD-WAN opportunity… This is why Silver Peak appointed Ian Whiting President of Global Field Operations.

