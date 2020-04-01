BitDam Advanced Threat Protection Now Available for Microsoft Teams and Zoom

Millions of people newly working at home on computers IT has likely never configured, coupled with hackers dramatically increasing their hacking activity is a recipe for cybersecurity disaster. Zoom privacy and cybersecurity issues seem to be in the news on a daily basis and hackers know it.

This is why BitDam, a provider of cybersecurity solutions that protect enterprise communications from unknown threats hidden in files and links, today announced that its Advanced Threat Protection solution now supports Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

This new support proactively protects from cyber threats, such as ransomware, phishing and data breaches, when working from home

Aiming to support organizations’ ability to collaborate safely when working from home, BitDam has accelerated these solution releases and is offering businesses its trial for Zoom and Microsoft Teams protection for free for three months.

BitDam ATP for Teams and Zoom provides:

Protection from malicious files and links of any type

Quarantine malicious files

Five-minute deployment for the entire organization

Seamless to end-users

Providing unprecedented detection rates, BitDam cybersecurity blocks advanced content-borne attacks across various enterprise communication channels including email (Office 365, G-Suite), cloud-drives (OneDrive, SharePoint, G-Drive, Dropbox, Box) and now also Microsoft Teams and Zoom. BitDam’s cloud-based solution scans all files and links to proactively detect attacks, pre-delivery, preventing hardware and logical exploits, ransomware, phishing and Zero-Day attacks contained in files and URLs.

Liron Barak, Co-Founder and CEO of BitDam

“Here at BitDam we are always poised to respond to the newest cybersecurity threat. That means we are constantly re-evaluating and ensuring our ATP solution is working in concert with the most relevant applications. Our readiness to provide protection for Microsoft Teams and Zoom is one more way we are responding to market demand,” said Liron Barak, Co-Founder and CEO of BitDam. “Both Zoom and Teams are currently experiencing a tremendous uptick in use and we are pleased we can support their users at this time. Combine that with our offer of three months free protection for these collaboration tools and we know we are doing our part to keep end-users safe in work-from-home environments.”

In these difficult times when workers are more vulnerable than ever because they are working on computers which may not have the security level of work machines and are shared with others… It is good to see cybersecurity vendors step up and assist with securing our collaborative communications.

