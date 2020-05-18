Fortanix Enclave Manager Enables Apps to Run in Secure Enclaves on Microsoft Azure Confidential Computing Infrastructure

With hackers becoming more successful by the day and organizations looking to protect themselves from becoming the next victim, they might consider the new Fortanix Confidential Computing Enclave Manager, a SaaS offering that enables applications to run in confidential computing environments, verifies the integrity of those environments, and manages the application lifecycle for secure enclaves running on Microsoft Azure confidential computing DCsv2-series VMs.

The solution enables applications to run in confidential computing environments, verifies the integrity of those environments, and manages the enclave application lifecycle. It further orchestrates critical security policies such as identity verification, data access control, and code attestation for enclaves that are required for confidential computing. Fortanix provides the flexibility to run and manage applications, including existing applications, new enclave-native applications, and pre-packaged applications.

“As part of Information Bank activities in Japan, Digital Garage is building a personal data service for Japanese consumers that provides secure storage and gives users privacy controls over their confidential data such as financial information, health records, and more,” said Takao Takenouchi, CTO (Security), DG Lab Security Team, Digital Garage, Inc. “We chose Fortanix running on Microsoft Azure confidential computing infrastructure to provide end-to-end encryption across our users’ data while in storage, in transit over the network, and while in use so that we can ensure that each user’s data is accessible only when they are viewing it in Japan.”

“We are pleased to see Fortanix building their Enclave Manager offering on Microsoft Azure confidential computing infrastructure,” said Vikas Bhatia, Head of Product for Azure confidential computing, Microsoft Corp. “The ability to convert and manage existing applications is critical to accelerating wide-scale adoption of confidential computing technologies.”

