Ixia and Nozomi Networks Collaborate to Help Industrial Manufacturers Identify and Defend against Cyberattacks

Keysight Technologies, Inc., has a new collaboration with Nozomi Networks, a leader in industrial cybersecurity and operational visibility, to deliver a joint solution that enables utilities, oil and gas facilities, and other industrial manufacturing sites to identify and defend against cyberattacks.

Industrial cybersecurity is a major problem – quite often attacks come from phishing at first which allows hackers onto the corporate network… Form there, they get into the industrial system and wreak havoc.

This is an important space with many competitors. In the past, we have shared industrial cybersecurity news from both Claroty and Honeywell.

Chet Namboodri, vice president of Business Development, Nozomi Networks

The new joint solution from Keysight’s Ixia and Nozomi Neworks includes an Ixia Vision network packet broker (NPB), which collects data from all locations connected to an operational network and delivers it to Nozomi Networks Guardian for real-time processing and analysis. Ixia’s aggregation of traffic removes duplicate packets and unwanted traffic to improve performance and visibility into critical systems and processes, delivering comprehensive, automated visibility to secure connected operational environments.”Today’s industrial OT networks are often connected to the intenet and almost certainly converged with enterprise IT networks which, without effective security, can increase operational risks and jeopardize reliability and safety,” said Chet Namboodri, vice president of Business Development, Nozomi Networks. “The combination of Ixia’s packet-level visibility expertise and Nozomi Networks’ knowledge in OT and IoT cyber security and visibility, enables customers to accelerate incident response and threat detection, prevent outages and ensure uptime in IT, OT and IoT network environments.”

The joint solution can also be integrated with SIEM, as well as other systems, to establish automated threat response to indicators of compromise (IoCs). In addition, Ixia’s NPBs integrate with tools such as firewalls to improve policy enforcement and mitigate unwanted traffic.



Scott Westlake, vice president of alliances at Keysight’s Network Applications & Security Group (formerly Ixia Solutions Group).

“Operational networks are facing an expanded security attack surface from IT, OT and IoT networks and devices, but patching may take weeks or even months to implement in industrial environments,” said Scott Westlake, vice president of alliances at Keysight’s Network Applications & Security Group (formerly Ixia Solutions Group). “Many OT control system connections are wireless, so detecting and troubleshooting issues requires continuous monitoring. This joint solution delivers a comprehensive view of networks and devices, so customers can defend their businesses and critical infrastructure against cyberattacks.”

This partnership brings to market leaders together to deliver a much-needed solution in industrial control systems and the IIoT.

See the only IoT, IIoT and cybersecurity vendors that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

Join others with $8.5B+ in IT buying power who plan 2020 budgets! Including 3,000+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated IoT Evolution Expo, Blockchain Event, SD-WAN Expo, AIOps Expo and MSP Expo…

Feb 12-14, 2020, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Register now.