ASUS Launches 14″ ZenBook Duo UX481 with ScreenPad Plus

Last May we told you about the 15.6″ ASUS UX581 with ScreenPad Plus – an amazing laptop with a second touchscreen just behind the keyboard. The productivity benefits of a second screen can be incredible for not just power users but anyone who multitask in their work or personal lives.

Now, ASUS has launched the smaller ZenBook Duo (UX481), a 14-inch laptop featuring the new ASUS ScreenPad Plus — a 12.6-inch full-width auxiliary touchscreen that expands and enhances the interactive capabilities offered by the original ASUS ScreenPad.



ScreenPad Plus integrates seamlessly with the primary display, and the built-in ScreenXpert software includes a wide selection of useful apps, tools and utilities that allow users to easily enjoy the efficiency benefits of ScreenPad Plus.



It is powerful – boasting a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 quad-core processor with up to a 4.9GHz Turbo Boost, combined with up to 16GB RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU, with ultrafast storage provided by up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD.



In addition, ZenBook Duo features a PANTONE Validated FHD display for color-accurate visuals. The display is a frameless four-sided ASUS NanoEdge design, with ultraslim bezels for immersive visuals, enabling an ultracompact form factor and a weight of 3.31 lb. We are further impressed with the brand new Celestial Blue color and the iconic Zen-inspired spun-metal finish. This is a unique looking device.



ScreenPad Plus can be used just like any standard second display in Windows to display visual content, or users can take advantage of many time-saving features and functions built into the ScreenXpert control software to simplify multiscreen window and app management. These include handy quick controls such as App Switcher, ViewMax and App Navigator that enable intuitive interactions and easy cross-screen referencing between the main display and ScreenPad Plus. Task Group lets users lock instantly into work mode by opening multiple tasks with a single touch.



Users can also drag discrete apps, toolbars or menus onto ScreenPad Plus to reduce clutter on the main screen and enhance work efficiency. Casual creators can dock their tools such as video previews, timeline controls, code windows or audio mixer panels onto ScreenPad Plus to optimize their workflow. Social communications apps placed on ScreenPad Plus allow users to keep up to date and respond instantly to messages while working, without having to switch between windows. For easier referencing, users can keep previews of files, websites, photos or videos on ScreenPad Plus while working on documents on the main display.



Adaptive functions, first-seen in the original ScreenPad, also offer enhanced workflow. ASUS is working with developers including Corel to optimize adaptive ScreenPad tools for the ultimate productivity. However, most Windows apps can be used with ScreenPad Plus, with no need for a specific ScreenPad Plus-enabled version.



Using an ASUS Pen — or any other active stylus — enables yet another layer of interactivity for users, with ScreenPad Plus offering a superbly stable platform for writing or drawing. The ErgoLift tilting keyboard design ensures the most comfortable drawing or typing experience ever.



The 70 Wh high-capacity battery in ZenBook Duo works with the power-efficient 10th Generation Intel Core processor and MX250 graphics to deliver extraordinary battery performance, with up to 22 hours of video playback time, or up to 16 hours even when ScreenPad is turned on. On-the-go productivity has never been easier.

According to the company, the laptop can be ordered on Amazon now and is priced at $1,499. As we posted, however, Amazon says the item is unavailable.