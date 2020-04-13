BitTitan: Uniquely Qualified to Aid Cloud Migrations During Covid-19 and Beyond

BitTitan’s Migration Wiz is an impressive tool – a fully automated, 100% SaaS migration solution that allows for users to configure and initiate mailbox, document, personal archive, public folder, Office 365 tenants, Microsoft Teams, and Hybrid Exchange management projects from a single, centralized UI. The solution is great because it eliminates manual errors which can quickly add up when migrating numerous mailboxes or folders.

Quite often the solution is used to take a premise-based Microsoft Exchange server and migrate it to Microsoft Office 365. Migration Wiz can also migrate from other solutions like Novel, Lotus, Zimbra, Dropbox and more to on-prem Exchange 2007+ or numerous cloud destinations from Microsoft and also G Suite.

To assist in migrations, the company has provided resources allowing the MSP to plan ahead. For example, alerting them to be patient when migrating during peak times as cloud vendors throttle data in order to ensure availability. The company has migrated more than 19 million mailboxes for 43,000 customers in 187 countries.

In the current pandemic, many companies have urgent needs to accelerate cloud migrations, and companies like BitTitan can help by providing third-party tools that quickly migrate email, documents and other workloads such as Microsoft Teams to the cloud and enable remote operations.

To learn more, we had an exclusive interview with Kevin Serpanchy, Sales Director of the Americas for the company. He comes to the company with tremendous international experience – having moved to Melbourne Australia from the Bay area in 1999. He was drawn to BitTitan because he heard good things about the company when he worked in the EdTech space.

We asked Kevin about the current sales environment. Wondering how things are going. He said there has been some pausing but many small to medium companies need BitTitan technology as they migrate to the cloud. “We are trying to be an even better partner to those who are in need of us,” he exclaimed.

There’s a rush to make sure that from an infrastructure standpoint, that once we come out of this, that customers can be effective in the cloud.

He concluded, “We are in a strong position to work our way through this but obviously we are aware of what’s happening out there. We want folks to know that they can rely on us and that we are well-placed to support the upcoming projects they need help with.”

