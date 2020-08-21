Leave Your Laptop in the Bag During Miami Airport Security Screening

One of the biggest challenges to traveling has been taking off your shoes and removing the laptops from bags. When we make our annual trek to ITEXPO in South Florida, it is just an additional annoyance to contend with for many travelers who need their laptops for work. The good news is security screening at Miami International Airport in the post-COVID-19 era just got easier, thanks to the installation of seven state-of-the-art computed tomography (CT) scanners at six Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints. Passengers traveling through a lane with a CT scanner will now be permitted to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

CT is the latest checkpoint X-ray scanning equipment to enhance threat detection capabilities for carry-on baggage. The technology is similar to CT technology used in the medical field and research shows that CT is the most consequential technology available today for airport checkpoints.

TSA’s current screening technology for carry-on bags uses 2-D images. The CT technology applies sophisticated algorithms for the detection of explosives and other threats by creating a 3-D image that can be viewed and rotated 360 degrees for a thorough analysis.

If a bag requires further screening, TSA officers will inspect it to ensure there are no prohibited items inside.

TSA has CT technology at checkpoints at the following other airports:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI)

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Houston Hobby Airport (HOU)

Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Logan International Airport (BOS)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Oakland International Airport (OAK)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD)

