New Quanergy M8-Prime 3D LiDAR Sensor with 7.5x Greater Resolution and 1.3x Greater Detection Accuracy

Quanergy continues to push the envelope with its new M8-Prime Series LIDAR sensor which provides a market-leading angular resolution of 0.033 – 0.132 degrees that enables the sensor to reliably detect and identify objects with pinpoint accuracy – at an extended range up to 200 meters.

In the past we have covered the company’s ability to improve safety in smart cities as well as in pandemic-related social-distancing environments.

LIDAR competes with cameras to allow self-driving capabilities in the automotive space. In such a life-and-death application, it becomes obvious that better resolution can lead to enhanced safety. Another difference is cameras are more popular than LIDAR, included in every smartphone. This means you can recoup your investment faster for a camera than LIDAR.

But thanks to Apple, LIDAR is becoming part of our mobile devices as well. Just as important is that phone technology and applications will continue to migrate into the enterprise and industrial environments. As we get comfortable with LIDAR apps on our phone – we will expect them in our companies too.

Getting back to Quanergy, the new device generates clear, detailed and accurate 3D point clouds by capturing over 1 million points per second—2x the data captured by many competing solutions. In addition, it is easy to install and configure with an industrial-grade connector and user-friendly sensor API.

It is best suited for mid to long-range industrial applications requiring a high degree of accuracy and precision in industrial markets… Particularly in warehouse logistics and container ports and terminal automation.

Like other LiDAR sensors from Quanergy, the M8-Prime Series operates reliably in any ambient lighting and weather conditions and maintains its high-performance day or night.

The M8-Prime Series features a 360-degree field of view, which enables flexible installation and provides complete coverage of scanned areas. The M8-Prime Series is compact and lightweight for deployment in tight spaces. The M8-Prime Series is the new standard in Quanergy’s portfolio of 3D LiDAR sensors. The sensor’s superior detection accuracy will come in quite handy in applications where a high degree of certainty of an object’s location and position is required.

Rich Tehrani is CEO of RT Advisors and a Registered Representative with and offering securities through Four Points Capital Partners LLC (Four Points) (Member FINRA/SIPC). RT Advisors is not owned by Four Points.