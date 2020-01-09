Save Money on ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Registrations and Transform your Organization

Registrations and booths are pouring in for the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Feb 11-14, 2020 Fort Lauderdale, FL thanks to you and our incredible community of carriers, MSPs, resellers and enterprise buyers representing an incredible $8.5 billion in buying power.
Today alone Vonage and Avaya became exhibitors with many other big names on the way. Every company of consequence in tech and comms will be there.
As a small token of our thanks and appreciation, we want to share this discount code with you and we hope you will use, save some money, come to the show, buy from some of the companies you meet there and boost your organization and career!
There is no better show for B2B spending in tech, communications, UCaaS, collaboration, Future of Work, cybersecurity, SD-WAN, IoT and much more.
We hope to see you there!
Plan Your Visit to The ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plan Your Visit to The ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW
Check Out the Array of Breakouts, Workshops, Networking Events, Keynotes, PLUS a Little Bit
of Fun in Florida
Use my personal discount code TEHRANI to save 15% off your registration.
Dear Colleague,
Your #TECHSUPERSHOW pass gives access to all of these amazing conference tracks, Keynotes, Workshops, Special Events, and collocated conferences at ITEXPO:
- ITEXPO Business Communications Track
- ITEXPO Service Provider Solutions Track
- SD-WAN Expo Conference
- MSP Expo Conferences
- MSP Cybersecurity Solutions Theatre on Expo Floor
- Future of Work Expo Conference
- AIOps Expo Tracks
- Open Source World Conference
- IoT Evolution Expo Conferences
- Intelligent Edge Computing Track
- Smart City Track
- Smart Industrial IoT
- IoToolbox: The Building Blocks
- Keynotes by Google, Cisco, 8×8, Poly, ScanSource, IBM, WeWork and More
- Special Workshops for MSPs and Business Owners
- IDEA Showcase Startup Pitch Event and Reception
- Fun Networking Opportunities throughout the week
- Seminole Hard Rock Casino Trip
- Cycle Pub Crawl through Fort Lauderdale
- Conference Party at Hilton Beach Resort
-
PLUS – Meet more than 200 key vendors on the Expo Floor
(Use code EXPO100 for a free Expo Plus pass)
This year’s theme describes the productive ITEXPO environment, focused on finding real solutions you can deploy now – even for emerging technologies like AI, Future of Work and more..
Digital Transformation Happens Here
In today’s converging technology landscape, researching, creating and executing the IT and communications plan for your business is a daunting task.
At the ITEXPO #TechSuperShow in Florida, you and your team can investigate new technologies, research existing solutions, and form the partnerships you need to deploy and manage it all effectively.
Your Super Pass grants access to everything:
- Every session across ITEXPO and all collocated events
- Every Keynote Speech
- All meals
- Every networking event
- IDEA Showcase startup pitch event
- The amazing ITEXPO Conference Party
Visit the ITEXPO site to view more details and to register now. Don’t forget to use discount code TEHRANI to save 15% off any registration plan.
Speakers in all conference tracks provide specific, UNBIASED feature/benefit analysis to help you select and deploy powerful solutions that your team will embrace – maximizing value from your investment.
(Remember, your ITEXPO Platinum of #TECHSUPERSHOW Pass grants access to all sessions at ITEXPO).
Click to Review Full 2020 ITEXPO Conference Agenda
|
|
- No Sales Pitches
- No Vendor-influenced Content
- No Wasting Time & Money
- More than 90 Solution-focused Conference Sessions
- 250 Qualified Presenters
- 6 Keynotes, including Google, Cisco, 8×8
Provide a Big Picture View
|– Cloud/Hosted
– Security
– Future of Work
– Blockchain
– Regulation
– Collaboration
| – Video
– WebRTC
– UC/UCaaS
– SD-WAN
– AI/AiOps
| – Machine Learning
– Security
– Open Source
– Omni-Channel
– Mobility/LTE/5G
Click to Review Full 2020 ITEXPO Conference Agenda
|
|
- 200+ Diverse Vendors on the Show Floor
- 7,000+ end users, resellers, carriers, developers, solutions providers, consultants, analysts, media
- Challenge vendors to prove that their solutions fit your specific needs.
|
|
- Grand Opening Reception on Expo Floor
- #TechSuperShow Networking LIVE Party!
- #TechSuperShow Cycle Pub Crawl
- #TechSuperShow Karaoke Party
- Tech Trivia Tuesday
- Seminole Hard Rock Casino Trip
PLUS Amazing Giveaways – Win Great Tech or Lots of Cash!
For Exhibit or sponsorship information, please Contact the TMC Events Team.
|
|
|
|
| VIEW EXHIBITOR LIST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sri Srinivasan
SVP & GM, Team Collaboration Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kate Matsudaira
Director, Google Tech Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vik Verma
CEO
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marie Douglas
VP, Global Technology Service Providers Sales
|
|
|
|
|
JOHN GILBERT
COO/CTO, Rudin Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marc Ganzi
CEO, Digital Colony
|
|
|
|
|
Darlene Pope
VP, Global Head, Smart Buildings & Digital Workplace Experience
|
|
|
NOTICE: This email was distributed by: Technology Marketing Corporation, 2 Trap Falls Road, Suite 106, Shelton, Connecticut 06484. As a valued reader or attendee of TMC’s publications and events, you will occasionally receive carefully-screened offers and free product information via email. If you no longer wish to receive this type of email, please Click Here to adjust your preferences.