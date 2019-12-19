Why ITEXPO? Latin America Investment is on Fire

Without a doubt, ITEXPO is one of the most unique tech events in the world.

It is a B2B tech show, it attracts 8,000 decision-makers. Carriers, MSPS/resellers and companies of all sizes looking to buy solutions.

A full $8.5 billion in buying power.

It is over 20-years-old and it is growing rapidly. We have seen record interest in booths and attendance for 2020.

The focus of the event is broad as we do our best to appeal to upcoming growth areas. You will see solutions in Future of Work, SD-WAN, AIOps, UCaaS, Cybersecurity and more.

In fact, you may have noticed we now call it #TECHSUPERSHOW (click the link to see all the collocated events).

Virtually all business technology will be represented as well as every company you would want to see such as Google, IBM, Oracle – all the way down to the companies that are just starting.

The event has attracted attendees from a fascinating number of countries – generally over 80 per event.

It has been alternating between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida and as such, it becomes a real crossroads between North, South, Latin America as well as the Caribean and Europe.

We are especially excited about this audience because investment in Latin America is really booming.

International VCs like Sequoia Capital, Capria Network, Naspers and Didi Chuxing are heavily investing in the region — a testament to the potential this region now holds.

When it comes to grooming unicorns, Brazil might lead the pack, but nations like Chile and Argentina are not far behind. From Tencent’s recent deals with fintech firms like Brazil’s Nubank and Argentina’s Ualá to SoftBank’s announcement of a $5 billion fund for Latin American startups, VCs and private equity funds are going for the kill despite the risks.

And the market is getting hotter – Softbank’s largest deals in Latin America are still to come.

ITEXPO is doing well as it is but this new opportunity is just icing on the cake. Another reason to come to the sho… Get ideas, network, look to invest – or get investors.

We have a pitch event at the show as well called IDEA, Thursday, February 13, 2020 – 4:15pm.

If you are a start-up looking to participate – please apply now. If you are an investor – please be part of the audience or apply to be a judge.

In all – this is a great time to be in the tech and communications space. CPaaS, cybersecurity, SD-WAN, etc. There is so much opportunity.

We welcome you all to the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, Feb 11-14, 2020, Fort Lauderdale, Florida… Registration is open now.