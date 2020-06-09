8×8 Announces Voice for Microsoft Teams

At the past ITEXPO TECHSUPERSHOW, we had a great fireside chat with 8×8 CEO Vik Verma who quoted the Beatles when explaining the importance of partnerships by saying, “I get by with a little help from my friends.”

Well, 8×8 just added a pretty big friend!

They just launched an enterprise-grade cloud telephony solution for Microsoft Teams environments allowing global organizations to scale and deliver work-from-anywhere communications. 8×8 Voice for Microsoft Teams delivers an enterprise-class and easy-to-administer global voice solution for IT leaders while keeping the Microsoft Teams experience unchanged for end users.

Dejan Deklich, Chief Product Officer at 8×8, Inc.

“Until now, enterprises adopting Microsoft Teams as their collaboration platform were hampered by the lack of a single, reliable global voice solution. This not only increased the implementation and administration challenges for IT, but also required employees to use a different app for calls,” said Dejan Deklich, Chief Product Officer at 8×8, Inc. “We are dedicated to ensuring organizations meet their work-from-anywhere directives to increase responsiveness and resilience, while allowing employees to stay productive and effective in a mobile first world. 8×8 Voice for Microsoft Teams is the first truly global cloud telephony solution that seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Teams, and is the best solution on the market today, bar none.”

8×8 Voice allows users to maximize their investments in Microsoft Teams by adding advanced enterprise telephony features, contact center capabilities, and global support and reliability.

Craig Weir, Director of Cloud Portfolio at Ingram Micro

“Ingram Micro is the largest distributor of Microsoft solutions worldwide with a vast network of partners who are trusted by organizations of all sizes to help solve their complex IT requirements and to drive business forward,” said Craig Weir, Director of Cloud Portfolio at Ingram Micro. “By working closely with 8×8, our partners can now equip customers with industry-leading enterprise telephony that is seamlessly integrated with Microsoft Teams. We’re excited by the opportunities that 8×8 Voice for Microsoft Teams present for our partners.”

The 8×8 offering provides IT with a single, global telephony solution across multiple countries and locations directly from any Microsoft Teams interface, including desktop and mobile apps. 8×8 Voice for Microsoft Teams provides cloud-to-cloud direct routing integration with the Microsoft Phone System to deliver superior voice quality, global calling plans, native contact center support, seamless integration with third-party enterprise applications and call analytics that go beyond Microsoft’s and other third-party vendor’s limited telephony offerings for Microsoft Teams.

8×8 Voice for Microsoft Teams

8×8 Voice for Microsoft Teams offers reliable enterprise-grade PSTN connectivity, and leverages 8×8’s global infrastructure including regional, Microsoft-certified Session Border Controllers SBC across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Key features include:

Full-featured, centralized user management interface to synchronize Microsoft Teams users on the 8×8 telephony platform across the organization with a single click.

Global footprint with full PSTN support in 38 countries, unlimited calling plans to up to 47 countries, and direct inward dial (DID) and toll-free numbers in more than 120 countries.

Out of the box integration with third-party business applications, such as Salesforce, Zendesk, NetSuite and Microsoft Dynamics 365, to automatically log all calls with the ability to attach details, recordings and speech analytics to any customer record.

Native contact center support enabling cross-functional collaboration between agents and functional area experts on Microsoft Teams apps.

Comprehensive reporting and analytics, including Speech Analytics and Quality Management, across all PSTN calls using the 8×8 communications platform.

8×8 X Series enables consistent voice calling capabilities across the enterprise unifying all telephony users, whether they are Microsoft Teams users or not, on one communications platform for ease of administration, enterprise-wide reporting and analytics.

We think this is a great partnership between two leading collaboration players and certainly, this is timely news with so many people relying on Microsoft Teams as they work from home.

