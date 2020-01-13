Aculab Helps IPI Reduce Call Center Identity Verification Time from 38 to 5 Seconds

IPI is focused on creating intelligent contact center solutions that deliver exceptional customer experiences. Founded in 2001, the company has more than 300 customers and supports more than four million transactions and 55,000 agents every day.

IPI partners with the industry’s leading vendors – including Avaya, Blue Prism, CX Company, Gamma, Genesys, Microsoft, Teleopti, Verint and VMWare – to provide a complete suite of contact center solutions, available in the cloud, on-premise, or as a managed service. These bespoke solutions cover every component of the contact center – from call routing, unified communications, networking and security, right up to emerging technologies, such as AI chatbots and Robotic Process Automation. It also offers a range of professional services and devOps support, delivered by its highly accredited team of contact center experts.

The company is partnering with Aculab, a leading provider of telephony hardware and software. The collaboration will integrate Aculab’s VoiSentry voice biometric system into IPI’s speech recognition applications to reduce the friction experienced during the identity and verification process (ID&V) in the contact center.

Aculab is one of the most-experienced telecom companies still operating today – with extensive experience of not only DSP tech but also the SS7 and Intelligent Network responsible for transmitting, managing and controlling all network and phone traffic.

The company got its start in the music industry and evolved into CTI and computer telephony in the 1990s.

The partnership will amalgamate Aculab’s VoiSentry voice biometric technology into IPI’s ID Me product suite. Aculab’s VoiSentry voice biometric system allows IPI, as part of its speech recognition applications, to verify a customer’s identity through their unique voiceprint. Customers using IPI’s tool will see a reduction in the ID&V process from the UK market average of 38 seconds to as little as 5 seconds, with the process fully automated within the inbound call flow.

Steve Murray, Solutions Director at IPI

“The ID&V process is a necessary part of every call into the contact center, however, it can be a cause of great friction in the customer’s journey,” said Steve Murray, Solutions Director at IPI. “Our upgraded ID Me suite – now using Aculab’s VoiSentry voice biometrics system – smooths out this process, speeding up the identification process and reducing the agent’s call handling time, adding additional security and assurance into the verification process.”

Alan Pound, Founder and CEO at Aculab

Traditional ID&V processes use knowledge-based authentication – asking the customer a series of questions to positively identify them. By focusing on a customer’s unique voiceprint, IPI’s revamped solution will provide the highest level of security to contact centers, whilst enabling them to reduce costs and improve the customer experience. End-users will also benefit from a faster and more natural ID&V process, all streamlining the customer journey. Existing IPI ID Me customers can upgrade their solutions to take advantage of the new technology.

“When we created our voice biometric system, we set out to make this advanced technology – usually the reserve of large-scale, big-budget contact centers – available to the mid-market contact center. VoiSentry does just that,” said Alan Pound, Founder and CEO at Aculab. “IPI is a great partner for Aculab, having both the in-house expertise and the right product-set to get the most out of our technology, and to ultimately deliver the best solution to their customers.”

This is big news as saving even a few seconds per call can lead to tremendous savings and increases in customer satisfaction. 30 seconds is really off the charts and when you start multiplying this savings by dozens of calls a day across thousands of agents, that’s millions of dollars of savings and a rapid ROI.

