AI, Cloud, and Collaboration to Lead Enterprise Communications Summit 2026

Enterprise Communications Summit 2026 will take place February 10–12 in Fort Lauderdale as part of the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

The agenda centers on AI, cloud-native systems, and intelligent collaboration in enterprise communications.

Sessions will address zero trust, AI-enhanced productivity, and UC quality.

Attendees can explore more than 300 exhibitors and multiple co-located events.

TMC announced the full agenda for the upcoming Enterprise Communications Summit 2026, which will be part of the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW in Fort Lauderdale. The event will focus on how AI, cloud-native systems, and modern collaboration tools are transforming business communication and productivity.

The summit is built for CIOs, CTOs, and IT leaders aiming to align communications with business outcomes. Sessions include “Rise of the AI-Enhanced Employee,” “Zero Trust in Practice,” and “AI and the Future of Meetings.” The agenda balances strategy with implementation, featuring real-world examples and guidance for organizations modernizing communications.

Attendees will have access to more than 300 exhibitors showcasing unified communications, collaboration, AI, and cloud solutions. A dedicated Solutions Theatre will host product demonstrations, networking sessions, and interactive discussions designed to help companies improve engagement, security, and efficiency.

Your’s Truly, CEO of TMC, said the conference “offers not only visionary thought leadership but hands-on guidance and real-world strategies. Attendees will leave empowered to modernize communications, drive collaboration, and deliver measurable business outcomes through intelligent connectivity.”

Beyond its core program, the summit will share space with several major conferences at ITEXPO, including the Generative AI Expo, Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo, Future of CX Expo, AIoT World Expo, AI Agent Event, and MSP Expo.

The fully renovated Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center is designed to foster collaboration, featuring open layouts, advanced AV, and integrated meeting areas. TMC’s goal for the event is to provide attendees with the tools, partnerships, and insights needed to turn communications modernization into measurable business value.



