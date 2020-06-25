AudioCodes Officially Launches Meeting Insights With AI to Capture Action Items, Meeting Summary and More

Meetings are a necessary evil and one of the biggest challenges of having them is remembering what was said and what the action items are. We have covered Otter.ai before, it can recognize speakers and transcribe voice calls.

AudioCodes has a similar solution we wrote about last fall called Meeting Insights. It has just officially launched. The differentiator here is the real-time action items, notes, decisions made, and meeting summary that are automatically sent via email once a meeting is over, boosting efficiency and increasing ROI for remote meetings.

Mia, the in-meeting voice assistant logs action items, notes, decisions, and a meeting summary by key phrase detection. “She” tracks real-time content to share with all meeting participants once a meeting has ended. Simply say, “Hey, Mia” to activate. A Microsoft Outlook integration automatically adds Mia to company meetings, to record users from multiple sources, including both in-room and remote participants. AudioCodes will further feature Mia into various products already in the works of the AudioCodes Voice.AI Workspace Productivity portfolio.

As remote work becomes the new normal, Meeting Insights ensures organizational transparency to encourage a more positive, productive company culture. All while offering full customization to share meetings as decided throughout the company and its hierarchy. The secure solution can be delivered on cloud, connecting directly to Microsoft Teams, while allowing for full control and ownership of meeting data.

The tool is currently integrated with Microsoft Teams and usable by its growing user-base, with more meeting platform integrations in development. Alternatively, any recorded online sessions can be imported to the platform for application of voice technology and AI benefits. AudioCodes’ Meeting Insights can be used for company meetings, as well as presentations, interviews, training sessions, webinars, team collaboration, and more for maximum productivity.

Meeting Insights’ features include:

Team collaboration: Retain, organize, and share notes among meeting participants and those unable to attend with full recordings, transcripts, and advanced, multi-modal visual searchability

Multiple source recording: Capture participants in multiple locations both in-room and remote with technology that functions is all settings

Proprietary Voice.AI technology: Highly accurate voice recognition and speaker identification with STT and advanced content exploration based on keywords, speakers, or actions

In-meeting voice assistant: Mia automatically joins meetings to assign action items, log notes, track decisions made, and create a meeting summary, all in real-time

Shabtai Adlersberg, AudioCodes President and CEO

“We aim to transform meetings with our advanced solutions for the digital workplace. We listened to what customers and companies are looking for and created a meeting solution backed by our Voice.AI expertise, that would handle tasks that were once time-consuming and tedious, aiding in meeting efficiency,” said Shabtai Adlersberg, AudioCodes President and CEO. “There is no time more important to assist enterprises in fostering team collaboration and boosting productivity. We are here to help companies not only survive, but thrive during this challenging period.”

To support remote workers, AudioCodes is offering two months of Meetings Insights free of charge. With no obligation required, this offer includes unlimited usage of all premium benefits of Meeting Insights.

