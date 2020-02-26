Brightlink Partners with ITEXPO Exhibitor TransNexus to take on Robocalling

Brightlink is a leading communications platform and technology company that delivers voice, messaging, analytics and cloud-based solutions. We interviewed Joe White of Brightlink at ITEXPO last year and he shared his company was founded in 2009 as a nationwide network with global capabilities.

Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC speaks with Joseph White of Brightlink at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW

The company just announced that it has taken a big step to lead the charge against combatting unwanted robocalls with a STIR/SHAKEN solution that uses a special “signature” to ensure caller legitimacy. Brightlink’s solution, which is built on ITEXPO Exhibitor TransNexus STIR/SHAKEN technology, uses Caller ID authentication to verify that callers are who they say they are – and protect against scammers.

One of the first service providers to adopt and use the STIR/SHAKEN technology, Brightlink is also helping ensure that legitimate calls are not being mistakenly flagged as “Spam Likely” or “Telemarketing.”

Americans received over 58 billion robocalls in 2019, according to YouMail, and the numbers are increasing year over year.

Joe White, Brightlink Chief Technology Officer

“As robocallers have gotten more sophisticated, we must stay a step ahead of them while also ensuring that legitimate calls aren’t prevented from going through,” said Joe White, Brightlink Chief Technology Officer. “With Brightlink’s new solution, customers can now see incoming calls verified with a special signature or certificate, letting them know they can trust what they see on their caller ID.”

TransNexus STIR/SHAKEN solutions use the SHAKEN PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) and are designed to authenticate and verify calls and provide certificates. TransNexus is an approved SHAKEN Certificate Authority.

Brightlink customers sending calls through its network are more likely to have calls answered since they will have been verified as legitimate. Brightlink customers can elect for Brightlink to validate calls they receive against certificates to verify authenticity.

Jim Dalton, TransNexus Chief Executive Officer

“Brightlink is led by very forward-thinking people,” said Jim Dalton, TransNexus Chief Executive Officer. “We’re proud to partner with them to lead the way in preventing unwanted robocalls.”

Brightlink now has STIR/SHAKEN authentication across its entire network from its core infrastructure to Brightlink PBXCloud and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offerings.

