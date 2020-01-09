Can’t Miss Business Leadership and Sales Management Training with Ooma at ITEXPO

Ooma has a can’t miss Sales Management and Training event at ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Feb 12th, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

The day starts at 10:00 am with an amazing session:

How To Identify and Address the Top 14 Leadership Blind Spots Holding Most Companies Back.

This talk is designed for Business Owners, Senior Managers, and C-Suite Executives.

Antonio Garrido, world-renown business development coach, will share the results from a recent global Leadership Blind Spot survey which led to the #1 selling business book “The Road To Excellence”. If you are a leader of a small or medium enterprise come discover the top 14 Leadership Blind Spots that are holding most companies back.

All participants will receive a free copy of the Sandler Training “Personal Blind Spots Survey” to help identify those areas that need critical short-term attention. In this session, you will learn to identify your own leadership blind spots and, more importantly, what you can do about them.

Here is a great interview with Antonio where he talks about active listening and ties it into an FBI interrogation. This is really a can’t miss day of content that continues with:

12:00pm-1:00pm | Open Forum on the Evolving Supplier Program and Where the Gaps Are

1:30pm-2:30pm | Make Sure Ooma’s in Your Lineup or Risk Missing Out on the Best-Known Secret in Business Phone Services

3:00pm-4:00pm | Significantly Improve Your Sales Management Game with These 6 Effective Tips

